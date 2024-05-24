Dubai, UAE: The highly anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2024 commenced with remarkable enthusiasm and energy, marking a successful event with more then 3000+ Attendees, 50+ Speaker, 50+ Sponsors. Industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts gathered at the event to explore the future of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

The Expo featured an array of influential speakers who shared their insights and visions, captivating the audience with their knowledge and experience. Notable speakers included:

Ahmed Elmetwally, CEO & General Director, Private Office of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Ahmed Bin Hamadan Al Nahyan, who delivered an inspiring keynote on the transformative power of blockchain in the UAE's financial landscape.

Peter Peng, Founder & CEO of GPT Protocol, provided an engaging talk on the advancements in AI and blockchain integration.

Pekka Kelkka, Founder, web3 advisor, and educator at Papa Blockchain talked about in a panel Pushing the boundaries of Web 3 innovation – How to build a successful WEB3 brand – Digital Identity in Web 3.0: Privacy, Security, and Self-Sovereignty

Belal Jassoma, Director of Ecosystems at DMCC, discussed the pivotal role of Dubai in fostering a thriving crypto ecosystem.

Sasha Ivanov, Founder of Units Network, shared his vision for Re-staking and Endgame for Blockchain Scalability: extended consensus and proof of re-stake.

Arthur Azizov, CEO of B2Broker, highlighted the Revolutionizing Finance: The Power of Digital Assets in Brokerage

Serena Sebastiani, Director of Financial Services Advisory and Virtual Assets Consulting Lead at PwC Middle East provided expert insights discussed in a Panel about Blockchain Shaping the Future of Decentralized Technologies and Beyond.

Anton Patrynika, Founder of Haust, talked about DeFi Dilemmas: Navigating the Wild West of Decentralized Finance.

Myriam Ben Sayeh, Director of Product Management at Mastercard, discussed in a Panel about Blockchain Shaping the Future of Decentralized Technologies and Beyond.

Paul "The Profit" Dawalibi, CEO of Holodeck Ventures, captivated the audience with his strategies in a panel about Metaverse 2024: Forging the Route to a Novel Reality in Cultural and Entertainment Spheres

Max Lighter, General Manager MENA & CIS at XT.com, who delivered a keynote on Tokenization Revolution: Building Tomorrow's Financial Landscape

Pratik Gauri, CEO of 5irechain, provided a visionary outlook on Blockchain for Sustainability: Exploring Decentralized Solutions in the Fifth Industrial Revolution

The exhibition floor buzzed with activity as attendees explored the latest innovations from leading exhibitors, including MULTIBNK, EXOLO, HASHAI, BST, and CRATD2C. These titans showcased cutting-edge technologies and solutions, further solidifying Crypto Expo Dubai as a premier event in the crypto space.

Highlights:

Inspiring Keynotes: Industry leaders presented groundbreaking ideas and future forecasts.

Industry leaders presented groundbreaking ideas and future forecasts. Innovative Exhibitions: Attendees engaged with the latest products and services transforming the crypto landscape.

Attendees engaged with the latest products and services transforming the crypto landscape. Networking Opportunities: Professionals from around the world connected, fostering collaborations and partnerships.

Professionals from around the world connected, fostering collaborations and partnerships. Interactive Workshops: Participants gained hands-on experience and practical knowledge from experts in various fields.

George, chief operating officer at multibank.io commented, " Our booth’s attracted substantial traffic despite the summer season, and the turnout has exceeded our expectations. This being our first expo, we’re eager to participate in future Crypto Expo Edition and see continued innovation in the expo experience."

Bumi Kamesh Manchal, Head of Growth at EXOLO Commented “The organization of Crypto Expo Dubai 2024 was excellent. As a representative of Exolo, I had the opportunity to connect with fantastic people and potential partners. The event set a high standard for future expos, and we received an incredible response at our booth. I look forward to participating in future editions with my team.”



Charles Cieters, Co-Founder/Core BIZ ADV, CratD2C commented, we are very pleased with the event’s setup and the organization of our booth, which was exceptionally well managed. The management team was excellent, and we had great interactions with attendees. This being our second participation, we are definitely looking forward particate in future Crypto Expo editions.



Crypto Expo Dubai is a premier event that brings together the brightest minds and leading voices in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries. Held annually in the vibrant city of Dubai, this expo serves as a global platform for industry professionals, investors, enthusiasts, and innovators to converge and discuss the latest trends, technologies, and developments in the crypto space.

For more information, visit https://cryptoexpodubai.com/ .