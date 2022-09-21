The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) opened the registrations for ‘Travel Writings’ and ‘Scientific Translation’ workshops, marking the completion of the first phase of a series of workshops that have been launched under the Dubai International Program for Writing.

Dr. Wafaa Al Mezghani supervised the ‘Travel Writings’ workshop, which focused on training participants in the skills of documenting travel experiences and turning them into pieces of literature and creative writing. The workshop encouraged interaction, brainstorming, sharing ideas, and teamwork. It aimed at developing the skills of the youth who vicariously document their travels by helping them enhance their abilities of expressing their experiences in words.

The ‘Scientific Translation’ workshop highlights the role of translation in sharing scientific content globally. The workshop educated the participants on the preferred tools for enhancing skills in scientific translation. Supervised by Dr. Ghanem Al Samurai, the workshop aims at enhancing skills of scientific translators and to provide the Arabic content with books that inspire innovation.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said: "The Dubai International Program has been successfully organizing workshops to foster knowledge and creativity among the youth. The program aims at boosting the knowledge movement at a local, regional, and global scale, to encourage talented youth and creative minds to excel in the writing field.”

H.E. further highlighted that the Dubai International Program for Writing will constantly seek to organize workshops and activities in line with its vision to enrich and foster knowledge and Arabic outcome, by motivating the Arab youth to nurture creative and achieve excellence in the field of writing.

Following the launch of the Dubai International Program for Writing in 2013, it has trained over 300 youth participants in various writing techniques. It has conducted numerous workshops across the UAE, Kuwait, Egypt, Tunisia, and Morocco. Several prestigious award-winning books also are a testament to the program’s accomplishments. The program explores different avenues to enrich Arab knowledge and promote various writers and translators with the ability to offer significant literary and scientific results by offering them essential skills and tools to enhance creativity in writing and scientific translation.