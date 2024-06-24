The event includes bazaars showcasing many distinguished fashion brands and workshops, as well as discussions on guiding young entrepreneurs in best practices as they begin their journeys.

Cairo, Arab Republic of Egypt: Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, launched "City Garage Fashion" at its City Centre Almaza, and the event extends from June 6th to June 20th. This event resonates perfectly with the company's commitment to nurturing young talents in fashion design and shaping a promising generation of entrepreneurs by providing a platform to showcase and grow their skills across various levels.

The first day of the City Garage Fashion event showcased a world-class fashion show, that featured renowned designers such as Farida Temraz, Ahmed Saedi, and the one of a kind Fazzali brand. The show attracted prominent fashion icons and figures. Furthermore, the incorporates exhibitions and bazaars showcasing about 20 local brands. This commitment aligns with Majid Al Futtaim's dedication to supporting local brands and fostering the growth of future entrepreneurs. Additionally, the event includes workshops and panel discussions aimed at guiding young entrepreneurs on best practices for starting their ventures, along with a series of distinctive fashion shows.

City Garage Fashion is set to offer a unique experience that highlights City Centre Almaza's position as one of Egypt's most vibrant shopping and entertainment destinations. Additionally, it served as a space to empower talents across different age groups, creating a platform that unites young and talented entrepreneurs with seasoned experts from various fields. This collaboration allows them to leverage their experience for a strong start, invigorating the Egyptian market with more promising local brands.

Moreover, City Centre Almaza has previously hosted two distinct editions of City Garage, each with its own theme. The first edition offered a variety of entertainment activities for visitors spanning several weeks. The second edition catered specifically to sports and football enthusiasts, providing a platform for fans to rally behind the Egyptian football team during its participation in the African Cup of Nations tournament.

