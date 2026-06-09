The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, represented by Suhar Industrial City, organised an event titled “Partners’ Meet: Towards Effective Partnerships and Sustainable Investment Environment” under the patronage of HE Sheikh Saud bin Mohammed Al Hinai, Wali of Suhar. The gathering was designed to enhance industrial integration and serve as a platform for exchanging visions and ideas to accelerate sector growth and support the evolving business and investment ecosystem in North Al Batinah and the Sultanate in general.

Delivering the keynote address, Eng. Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Mayasi, Director General of Suhar Industrial City, said that the event reflects Madayn’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and collaboration among stakeholders to support sustainable industrial growth and enhance the competitiveness of the industrial sector.

Al Mayasi highlighted Madayn’s ongoing efforts to provide an integrated investment environment through infrastructure development, investor support services, innovation initiatives, SME empowerment programmes, and human capital development. He emphasised that Suhar Industrial City is constantly enhancing its services, optimising the investor journey, and broadening its public-private partnerships, thereby achieving a dynamic business climate that aligns with the economic variables and future developmental goals.

The gathering spotlighted the updated Madayn Vision 2040 alongside Madayn’s strategic Phased Plan for 2026–2030. The plan is anchored by three core strategic directions: Development and Operations (10 programmes), Institutional Excellence (11 programmes) and Environmental Protection (3 programmes). The plan also includes the implementation of 90 projects aimed at developing and enhancing infrastructure across Madayn’s various industrial cities. In addition, the event highlighted Madayn’s digital transformation strategy and digital investor journey, featuring 117 digital services, with 80% of these services available through electronic payment channels.

The event also highlighted Madayn Energy Project, which involves the development of the largest solar energy project within the Sultanate’s industrial cities. Located in Suhar Industrial City and spanning a total area of approximately 1.45 million sqm, the project will deliver clean energy to more than 200 industrial units. This project represents a significant step towards expanding the use of renewable energy in the industrial sector and supporting the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

Attendees were also briefed on the Oman Manufacturers Association and the upcoming Industrial Excellence Award 2026, designed to honour outstanding industrial institutions across four core benchmarks including Occupational Health and Safety, Omanisation and Workforce Development, In-Country Value (ICV), and Supply Chains and International Sales.

Panel Discussions

The event featured two panel discussions addressing the sector’s core priorities. The first session “Enhancing Workforce Efficiency in the Industrial Sector” brought together representatives from the Directorate General of Labour in North Al Batinah, Social Protection Fund, Industrial Innovation Academy and General Federation of Oman Workers. The panel discussed strengthening national workforce efficiency and job stability, developing the industrial labour market, empowering national talent, and aligning labour supply with future demand. The session also highlighted the industrial sector’s role in Oman’s economic diversification efforts, with around 190,604 workers currently employed in the sector and the growing adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to advance productivity.

The second panel discussion “Business Sustainability in the Industrial Sector” featured specialists from Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority, Environment Authority, Oman Environmental Services Holding Company (be'ah), and Inspection and Control Section in Suhar Industrial City. The session addressed compliance with safety and civil protection requirements, including fire prevention systems, hazardous materials, and safety permits across project stages. Panelists emphasised that stakeholder collaboration supports a safe and sustainable industrial environment, enhances investor confidence, and ensures business continuity in line with Oman’s sustainability objectives.

It is worthwhile to mention that Suhar Industrial City successfully localised 48 projects during 2025, attracting investments exceeding RO 105 million across an area of more than two million sqm. The city’s cumulative investment volume has reached RO 2.3 billion, while the workforce in the operating projects has increased to 13,299 workers. Moreover, Madayn is currently implementing several projects at Suhar Industrial City, including a consultancy study for the rehabilitation of existing infrastructure and supporting services in Phases 1 to 6, in addition to the completion of infrastructure works for Phase 7. The study is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2026.