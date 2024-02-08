Dubai – LG Electronics (LG) held an exclusive event in Bahrain on February 6th, when it highlighted its continuous efforts to advance the HVAC sector, promoting innovative solutions that cater to evolving consumer needs. Attendees of the seminar at the Diplomat Radisson Blue Hotel in Manama gained insights regarding LG's strategic vision, product innovation, and the pivotal role Bahrain plays in LG's regional growth strategy.

The event set the perfect stage to showcase LG's Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) solutions’ cutting-edge technology, which offers unmatched efficiency, comfort, and control for both commercial and residential spaces. Featuring advanced features like simultaneous heating and cooling, individual zone control, and energy-saving innovations, LG's VRF systems provide tailored climate solutions while reducing energy consumption and operational costs. With a wide range of indoor unit options, including sleek ducted units and versatile ceiling cassettes, LG ensures seamless integration into any environment.



Furthermore, LG's VRF systems prioritize sustainability, boasting high SEER ratings and utilizing eco-friendly refrigerants to minimize environmental impact. With their commitment to innovation and sustainability, LG continues to redefine comfort and efficiency in HVAC solutions with their VRF offerings.

Another focus of the seminar was LG’s Retrofit Solution and Inverter Technology. As Bahrain moves towards implementing sustainable building practices, retrofitting old HVAC systems is one of the key methods for achieving low energy consumption. LG has been at the forefront of providing solutions that support global environmental care mandates.

LG’s inverter compressor technology ensures consistent temperature and airflow and has been proven to provide up to 50% electricity consumption savings over conventional air conditioners. Retrofitting enables parts of the recycled and reused existing frameworks to be utilized, saving not only initial costs but also long-term operational expenditures. Owing to the method’s ability to utilize existing infrastructure, retrofitting is a popular choice for decision-makers and business owners as it saves time, cost, and effort.

The excitement surrounding the event was added to during the introduction of the newly appointed General Manager for the Gulf Region, Mr. Brandon Sung. Armed with a wealth of experience garnered in the Asia and Pacific markets, Mr Sung is poised to lead LG Gulf towards further growth and success.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Brandon Sung to spearhead LG's endeavors in the Gulf region. His extensive experience in the Asia and Pacific markets position him as a key asset

in continuing LG's upward trajectory," remarked Ahmad Abed, Sales Director Air Solutions B2B at LG Electronics Gulf.

LG is committed to fostering partnerships, sharing knowledge, and collaborating to create a sustainable and comfortable future for consumers in Bahrain and beyond. This seminar marks a significant step in LG's journey towards solidifying its leadership in the System Air-Conditioning sector in Bahrain, said Mr. Brandon Sung, General Manager of Air Solutions B2B, LG Electronics Gulf.

Learn more about LG’s air conditioning systems, please visit:https://www.lg.com/ae/business/air-solution

About LG Electronics Air Solution Business Unit

LG Electronics’ Air Solution Business Unit is a global leader in HVAC and energy solutions with a comprehensive portfolio of proven expertise and performance. Launching Korea’s first residential air conditioner in 1968, LG has paved the way for total HVAC solutions over the last five decades through strategic utilization of advanced technologies. With a well-established production base and industry-leading capacity, the company provides effective HVAC solutions for both the commercial and residential sectors. Its wide range of cutting-edge systems for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning truly represents LG’s initiative in offering the most optimized solutions for a variety of uses. Pursuant to its mission of “Innovation for a Better Life,” the company offers solutions boasting high energy efficiency and reliability based on its state-of-the-art know-how and technologies to ensure the most optimal environment for users. For more information, please visit https://www.lg.com/ae/business/air-solution

