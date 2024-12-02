AmCham Kuwait, in collaboration with Al Tamimi & Company and in partnership with The Business Year and Kuwait’s Union of Investment Companies (UIC), hosted an exclusive event titled Kuwait’s Investment Landscape and Financial Resilience. Held today, the event brought together prominent industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders from the finance, banking, and investment sectors to discuss actionable strategies for strengthening Kuwait’s economic future.

The event opened with welcome remarks by Aisha Alqabandi, who served as the Master of Ceremonies. She highlighted the event’s objectives, including showcasing key initiatives shaping Kuwait’s investment market, promoting financial resilience, advancing sustainable growth, and fostering collaborative dialogue among stakeholders.

Keynote Address and Recognitions

The event featured remarks by Ms. Ola Saab, Head of Corporate Commercial at Al Tamimi & Company in Kuwait, who underscored the critical role of legal expertise in navigating Kuwait’s evolving investment landscape.

The keynote address was delivered by Ms. Fadwa Darwish, Secretary General of the Union Investment Companies, who shared valuable insights into Kuwait’s investment market. Ms. Darwish emphasized the importance of strategic planning, adaptability, and innovation to strengthen Kuwait’s financial landscape.

Panel Discussion

The highlight of the event was a dynamic panel discussion moderated by Dr. Ziad Nakat, Resident Representative of the World Bank in Kuwait. The panel featured:

Ms. Fadwa Darwish , Secretary General, UIC

, Secretary General, UIC Mr. Omar Amireh , Chief Country Officer, Citi Kuwait

, Chief Country Officer, Citi Kuwait Mr. Amit Arora , Partner, Ernst & Young and Treasurer, AmCham Kuwait

, Partner, Ernst & Young and Treasurer, AmCham Kuwait Mr. Hamad Al Sheikh Musaed , VP - Head of Business Development, Rasameel

, VP - Head of Business Development, Rasameel Eng. Saheb Saleh Khajah, Chairman, Al Safat Consultant

The discussion explored practical solutions and strategies to bolster financial resilience, including leveraging sustainable investment opportunities, diversifying investment portfolios, investment locally in Kuwait, as well as addressing taxation challenges. Panelists shared actionable insights and gave recommendations that can help improve the investment landscape, which also focused a lot on the role of Small and Medium Enterprises in the Economy

Recognitions and Closing Remarks

The event concluded with a recognition ceremony for key contributors and partners. Representatives from The Business Year and other supporting organizations were acknowledged for their vital roles in fostering meaningful discussions and collaborations.

Closing remarks were delivered by Mr. Ahmad Bastaki, Chair of AmCham Kuwait’s Banking & Finance Focus Group. He praised the active participation of attendees and emphasized the need for continued dialogue and partnership to drive innovation and economic growth.

About AmCham Kuwait

The American Business Council – AmCham Kuwait is a non-profit organization operating since 1985. Composed of Fortune 500 corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, and prominent business leaders and entrepreneurs—both American and Kuwaiti—AmCham Kuwait advocates for American business interests in the State of Kuwait.

For more information, please visit our website at www.amchamkuwait.org or follow us on social media @abck1985.