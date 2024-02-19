Manama, Bahrain: – Kuwait Finance House - Bahrain (KFH-Bahrain) will host their ‘Win with KFH-Bahrain” Roadshow at The Avenues Mall Bahrain from February 20th to 24th 2024 to promote Libshara and Ma’ashi accounts. The 5-days interactive event promises an exciting experience that is open to everyone, with a chance to win instant cash prizes.

The Roadshow is open to everyone, requiring participants to open a Libshara account and deposit a minimum of BHD 50, or open a Ma’ashi account. Participants can download the KFH Jazeel Banking App and open Libshara account within minutes with the support of KFH-Bahrain’s team members present at the stand. To optimize their participation and maximize their potential for winning, customers who deposit in Libshara and open a Ma’ashi account will receive two chances to play and double their rewards.

Mr. Hamed Mashal, Executive Manager - Head of Retail Banking at KFH-Bahrain commented, “We are pleased to bring the excitement of the Libshara 2024 campaign directly to the community through our stand at The Avenues Mall Bahrain. It’s an exciting experience, with the opportunity to claim instant cash prizes. At KFH-Bahrain, we believe in forging genuine connections with our valued clients, through promotional initiatives for our services and products. We extend a warm invitation to everyone to join us, get the opportunity to win and start their banking journey with KFH Bahrain.”

As part of the roadshow, KFH-Bahrain also unveiled the new Libshara 2024 Campaign which will offer cash prizes throughout the year. That includes two Mega Cash Prizes of $500,000 in June, and USD $1,000,000 in December. Additionally, having Monthly Grand and General prizes including, a Monthly Grand Prize of USD $50,000 for 10 winners throughout the year and a Monthly General Prize of $1,000 each for 50 winners each month. As part of the 2024 campaign, customers learn more about the Libshara loyalty program enabling them to unlock exceptional winning opportunities that go beyond the benefits of regular saving, doubling or tripling their entries for grand prize draws.

