Dubai, UAE - The Knowledge Summit 2023 concluded its series of in-person sessions held at the Dubai World Trade Center through a session titled ‘MediaAI: Crafting authentic and personalized experiences,’ which shed light on the significance of AI in the media industry.

The closing session witnessed the participation of Elie Habib, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Anghami; Fares Akkad, Managing Director of MEA region, Meta; and Dr. Jana Bou Reslan, a motivational speaker, lecturer, coach, and TikTok EduCreator, as speakers. The session was moderated by Maya Hojeij, Senior Business Anchor, Asharq with Bloomberg.

Elie Habib explained that AI uses data analysis to understand audience needs and preferences, enabling media content adaptation for targeted user groups and enhancing the user experience.

Moreover, Fares Akkad emphasized that personalized media, which is content tailored to users’ interests and online behaviors, significantly reduces the search time and effort for relevant information. He said, “AI can create specialized media by analyzing user interests, online behavior, and content consumption patterns to create profiles that reflect their expectations and interests.”

Akkad concentrated on the use of AI in combating misinformation and fake news by developing effective strategies using machine learning algorithms to analyze data and identify patterns.

Similarly, Dr. Jana Bou Reslan said, “One of the positive impacts of AI on the media is the increase in efficiency and speed of content production. AI enhances content quality by utilizing algorithms to analyze data and identify relevant content for the audience, thereby fostering the creation of new creative content.”

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) continue to organize the events of the eighth edition of the ‘Knowledge Summit,’ under the theme ‘Knowledge Cities and the Fifth Industrial Revolution’. With a series of in-person events held on November 21 and 22, the event will also organize virtual sessions on November 22, 2023, with the participation of a diverse group of experts, leaders, government officials, decision-makers, and specialists from around the world.

