Over 4 days 27-30 May

The Avior-HC Egypt Virtual Conference starts on 27 May and will run until 30 May, offering financial institutions from the US, Canada, Europe, South Africa, and Egypt insights on compelling investment opportunities within Egypt’s leading listed companies across multiple sectors. Investors will e-meet representatives of some 25 listed companies on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) through group and one-on-one meetings.

The Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), Mr. Rami Abulnaga, is the keynote speaker of the opening session of the conference.

Hassan Choucri, Managing Director of HC Brokerage, said: Our fourth initiative, in cooperation with Avior, comes within our relentless endeavor to promote investment opportunities in Egypt, especially in light of the current global economic conditions.

For Further details on Avior Capital Markets, please visit: https://avior.co.za/

For Further details on HC Brokerage, please visit: https://www.hc-si.com/

About Avior Capital Markets

Avior Capital Markets (Pty) Ltd is an independent, globally recognized capital markets research and trading firm providing in-depth and insightful research in a broad range of equities, fixed income, and derivatives in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa. Avior Capital Markets US LLC is a FINRA registered broker-dealer (CRD # 172595) formed for that purpose in the State of Delaware with its principal office at 630 Fifth Avenue, 45 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, 10111.

About HC Brokerage

HC Brokerage is an affiliate of HC Securities & Investment– a full-fledged investment bank providing investment banking, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and custody services. HC Brokerage is an Egyptian registered company and member of Egypt's Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), and its registered address is 34 Gezirat Al-Arab St., Mohandessin, Giza, Egypt, Dokki 12311

