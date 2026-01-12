UAE, Dubai: Major social media platform X hosted a series of keynote sessions, workshops and networking events at the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, which took place from 9 to 11 January 2026.

Designed to empower creators to build their brands, amplify their voices, and monetise their content on the platform, the sessions, hosted at X Cafe within the summit’s venue, offered actionable strategies for creators at every level, from those just starting to established voices looking to master advanced features and creative solutions.

Good on X

A highlight of this lineup was a series of Good on X sessions that provided a clear playbook for success within specific markets.

Good on X: Gaming, led by X’s Client Partner Farah Hamdan and Senior Client Account Manager Joud Boksmati, explored how top influencers and esports organisations build fan empires.

For the lifestyle vertical, X’s Client Partner Widad Salem and Senior Account Manager Aleksandra Tasic presented Good on X: Lifestyle, unlocking strategies used in fashion and beauty to build brands and start trends.

Good on X: Sports, presented by content creator Nadim El Nouri, delivered the playbook used by athletes and teams to connect with supporters. Finally, Good on X: Travel with X Senior Client Account Manager Hazem Elghousin guided brands and creators on building a powerful presence in the travel industry.

Mastering X

In addition to these vertical-specific sessions, X hosted keynote sessions focused on platform-wide strategy and innovation.

Joelle Yazbeck, Lead of Content Partnerships for MENA, X, led Content and Amplify, a keynote session exploring X’s pivotal role in driving authentic creator connections across sports, fashion, gaming, and culture.

For those seeking to become power users, Nadim El Nouri hosted Unlocking the Power of X, a masterclass on advanced search, real-time analytics, and monetisation.

Stephanie Terroir, Brand Strategy Lead for MENA, X, presented Creative Solutions on X, offering a look into the platform's full suite of creative tools, including the AI assistant Grok, and how to transform conversations into actionable content.

To foster community and connection, X also hosted the X Originals Club: Creator Happy Hour each day of the summit. This exclusive, intimate gathering in the X Cafe offered a unique opportunity for creators across all verticals to connect directly with the X team and network with fellow influencers who are shaping the future of content on the platform.

The fourth edition 1 Billion Followers Summit, organised by the UAE Government Media Office, took place from 9 to 11 January 2026 at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, DIFC and the Museum of the Future, under the theme ‘Content for Good’.

The summit featured 580+ sessions and specialised networks, and hosted 15,000+ content creators and influencers, 500+ expert speakers with a collective following of 3.5+ billion, and 150+ CEOs and global experts. The event attracted over 30,000 attendees from around the globe.

About the 1 Billion Followers Summit

With a goal of reaching over a billion people worldwide, the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest summit dedicated to the content creator economy, organised by the UAE Government Media Office, brings together top global social media influencers across all online platforms. The summit explores how new media can drive positive societal change and fuel sustainable economic growth for nations. It is a key component of the UAE’s commitment to foster a vibrant content creator community. Alongside business support services, and a globally connected, secure multinational environment, the UAE has committed resources and facilities specifically to fostering content creation.

For more information, please visit www.1billionsummit.com