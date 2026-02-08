Dubai Health will expand its strategic partnerships with academic, research, and international partners through the signing of several memoranda of understanding

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Health announced its participation in World Health Expo Dubai 2026 (WHX), where it will highlight the power of integrating care, learning, discovery, and giving to advance health for humanity.

Through its participation, Dubai Health will demonstrate its evolution as an integrated academic health system, alongside the role of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), the learning and discovery arm of Dubai Health, in developing talent and advancing medical education and scientific research. Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, will highlight the role of philanthropy in supporting healthcare.

At the stand, Dubai Health will offer immersive experiences for participants, featuring expert-led discussions and presentations on healthcare innovation, patient safety, digital transformation, and organ donation, among other topics, alongside a selection of research and clinical studies.

Organized by Informa Markets, WHX Dubai 2026 is a leading global platform for knowledge exchange and innovation in healthcare. The exhibition will take place from 9 to 12 February at Expo City Dubai, bringing together more than 4,800 exhibitors from over 180 countries, as well as international experts and thought leaders from across the sector.

Expanding Strategic Partnerships

Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi, Deputy CEO and Chief Academic Officer of Dubai Health, and Provost of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, said: “WHX Dubai 2026 provides a platform for Dubai Health to demonstrate the power of integration, bringing together care, learning, discovery, and giving. The exhibition also offers an opportunity to share global best practices in healthcare, with the participation of Dubai Health scientists and experts, while enabling dialogue and knowledge exchange with leading healthcare leaders from around the world.”

She noted that, during the exhibition, Dubai Health will expand its strategic partnerships with academic, research, and international partners through the signing of several memoranda of understanding. She added that Dubai Health will also highlight its academic and clinical partnerships, along with key international accreditations that reflect its commitment to meeting the highest global standards.

Reimagining the Patient Experience

Khalifa Baqer, Chief Operations Officer at Dubai Health, said: “Our participation in WHX Dubai 2026 highlights Dubai Health’s power of integration and its role in elevating the patient experience. This includes initiatives designed to improve access to care, alongside programs that encourage community involvement in shaping healthcare services and future development plans.”

He added: “As part of our commitment to social responsibility, a blood donation bus will be stationed at the exhibition throughout the event, offering visitors and participants the opportunity to donate blood and contribute to the wider community.”

Gala Dinner

Alongside the exhibition, Dubai Health Authority will host a private gala dinner in partnership with Dubai Health and Informa Markets, celebrating the Year of Family 2026 and recognizing the essential role families play in supporting healthcare professionals throughout their professional journeys.