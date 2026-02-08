The activities of the Sohar Investment Forum 2026 continued on its second day amid strong international attendance and the participation of senior officials, decision-makers, and investors from more than 30 countries. The day’s sessions focused on promising industrial sectors, supply chains, and technological innovation as key pillars shaping the future of investment in the North Al Batinah Governorate.

The program opened with a session titled “Growth Sectors – Investment Opportunities in Future Industries,” which highlighted emerging economic drivers and Sohar’s role as an integrated industrial and logistics hub. In this context, Dr. Saeed bin Khalfan Al Qurainee, Director General of Investment Development at the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Freezones (OPAZ), delivered a presentation outlining the Authority’s efforts to create an attractive investment environment, the incentives and facilities offered to investors, and the priority sectors and high-value opportunities available in economic and freezones.

Eng. Raid Al Rubaiey, Chief Executive Officer of the Sohar Freezone and Deputy CEO of Sohar Port, also gave a presentation showcasing the integrated ecosystem between the port and the freezone, and the advanced infrastructure and logistics services they provide to support the growth of manufacturing industries and enhance supply chain efficiency.

The session also featured participation from the Oman Manufacturing Association. Eng. Ahmed bin Nasser Al Kharusi, Board Member and General Manager of Voltamp Oman Transformers, reviewed the current state of the industrial sector in the Sultanate of Oman, challenges related to enhancing local content, and the role of national industries in supporting economic diversification and attracting quality investments.

As part of the panel discussions, a session titled “How Does Sohar Stimulate Industrial Supply Chains?” was held with the participation of Eng. Moosa Al Shiaryani, Supply Chain, Supply Chain Director at Petroleum Development Oman; Anacin Kum, CEO of Hutchison Ports Oman; Eng. Abdullah Al Mayasi, Director General of Sohar Industrial City (Madayn); and Dr. Eng. Ashour Ibrahim Al Nemer, Factory General Manager at Sohar Steel Rolling Mill. The panelists discussed ways to enhance industrial integration, improve supply chain efficiency, and develop enabling infrastructure for value-added investments.

The second session, titled “Future Sectors – Investing in Artificial Intelligence and Clean Technologies,” explored investment prospects in advanced technologies and clean energy. Participants included Prof. Jabar Yousif from Sohar University; Eng. Hilal bin Salem Al Ghaithi, Director General of Energy at the Authority for Public Services Regulation; and Hayat Al Ghassani, Senior Business Development Specialist for the Ladayn Program at OQ Group. The speakers highlighted growth opportunities in innovation, technology, and sustainability sectors.

Another panel discussion titled “Industrial Innovation in Sohar – What Opportunities Await Tomorrow’s Investors?” featured Eng. Abdulrahman Al Yahyaei, CEO of Integrated Gas Company; Rashid bin Sultan Al Hashmi, Senior Investment Director at Oman Future Fund; Eng. Abdullah Al Maamari, IT Manager at Sohar Aluminium; Haitham Saif Al Omiri, Senior Business Development Manager at Sohar Port and Freezone; Damith De Alwis, General Manager, Lalan Group Middle East and Melanie Hunger, Head, German Industry and Commerce office Oman. Discussions focused on industrial innovation opportunities and the role of investment funds and national institutions in supporting future projects.

The second day concluded with the announcement of the forum’s final statement, which emphasized the importance of strengthening strategic partnerships, continuing to develop the business environment, and integrating efforts between the public and private sectors to reinforce Sohar’s position as a regional hub for investment, industry, and logistics—aligned with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.