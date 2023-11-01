United Arab Emirates, Dubai: As Dubai gears up for its annual Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), J Club, the ultimate lifestyle destination by Jumeirah Group, is thrilled to announce an exhilarating lineup of fitness activities that are part of the DFC initiative. These events invite residents and visitors to participate in a month-long celebration of health, wellness, and community engagement, with tailored activities designed to promote fitness and well-being.

J Club has long been dedicated to promoting a healthy lifestyle and well-being within the community. As part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, J Club is committed to upholding this mission by offering a range of invigorating fitness activities. The events during the Dubai Fitness Challenge reflect J Club’s commitment to holistic well-being, providing participants with opportunities to revitalize their bodies and minds. People are encouraged to join in this journey towards a healthier and more vibrant community, as J Club strives to make wellness accessible and enjoyable for all.

Outdoor HIIT with J Club Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Date: 6th November

Time: 7:00 AM - 8:00 AM

Location: The Terrace, Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Join us for an invigorating outdoor HIIT session at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Terrace. This full-body workout is designed to engage various muscle groups, enhance cardiovascular endurance, and improve overall stamina while enjoying stunning views.

Early registration is recommended due to limited capacity

J Club Sunrise Yoga at Jumeirah Al Qasr

Date: 16th November

Time: 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM

Location: Beachfront, near the Volleyball courts, Jumeirah Al Qasr

Discover serenity at Jumeirah Al Qasr Beach with our Sunrise Yoga session. This outdoor yoga experience against the backdrop of the sea is sure to rejuvenate your body and mind. Limited spaces are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, so don't miss this opportunity.

Beach Run by Burj Al Arab Jumeirah

Date: 24th November

Time: 8:15 AM – 9:00 AM

Location: Beachfront, Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Start your day with a burst of energy at the Beach Run by Burj Al Arab Jumeirah. The run kicks off at the iconic Jumeirah Beach Hotel with a breathtaking view of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, extends to Jumeirah Al Qasr Beach, and then loops back. Following the run, participants can unwind and engage in a rejuvenating stretching session on the beach. By joining this event, you're not only working on your fitness but also championing a healthier, more active community.

RSVP to secure your spot

The Dubai Fitness Challenge is an annual city-wide initiative that encourages residents and visitors of all ages to commit to 30 minutes of daily physical activity for 30 days. By promoting an active lifestyle, the Dubai Fitness Challenge aims to create a happier, healthier, and more active community.

About J Club

J Club is the ultimate lifestyle destination launched by Jumeirah Group that gives its members exclusive access to the very best health and wellness facilities.

Empowering people to enjoy every aspect of life, J Club combines unsurpassed leisure, wellness, and fitness facilities from across Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts in Dubai: Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Jumeirah Emirates Towers and Jumeirah Al Qasr.

For more information on packages please visit www.thejclub.com and contact info@thejclub.com

About Jumeirah Group:

Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a world-class 6,500 key portfolio of 26 luxury properties across the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

The group boasts some of the most prestigious and captivating properties in the world, from the iconic flagship hotel and timeless pinnacle of luxury, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, and lavish Arabian palaces across Dubai’s Madinat Jumeirah, to its contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Olhahali Island and art-inspired dolce vita on the island of Capri. Whether a modern twist on a British classic in the heart of Knightsbridge at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah, or a futuristic setting at Jumeirah Nanjing, Jumeirah’s name is synonymous with service excellence, crafting exceptional experiences for everyone who walks through its doors.

Beyond its properties and resorts, Jumeirah Group is also dedicated to destination dining experiences, combining the most authentic and diverse cuisines with spectacular settings to create those unforgettable moments worth sharing. With over 85 restaurants across its portfolio, Jumeirah Group’s award-winning homegrown concepts including Sal, KAYTO, Shimmers, Al Mare, Pierchic and French Riviera, enjoy an enviable reputation for culinary excellence, with nine featuring in the Gault&Millau UAE 2023 guide. The group also has three Michelin starred restaurants – Shang High, L’Olivo and Al Muntaha.

www.jumeirah.com