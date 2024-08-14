Abu Dhabi, UAE - The Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) is excited to announce that J.P. Morgan is joining as a Diamond Sponsor for the 16th MEIRA Annual Conference & Awards, set to take place on December 11th and 12th in Abu Dhabi.

Renowned as the premier IR gathering in the Middle East, the 2024 MEIRA Annual Conference in Abu Dhabi offers a strategic platform for listed companies, brokers, research analysts, IR advisory firms, investors, Exchanges and regional regulatory bodies to converge and discuss crucial topics including IR, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and overall capital market strategies. The 2024 edition will also introduce a bespoke Corporate-Access event with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) having already joined the initiative with a lead role in facilitating meaningful connections between IR Officers and Investors from both local and international Buy-Side.

Paolo Casamassima, CEO of MEIRA, stated: “J.P. Morgan has supported MEIRA for a number of years, however we are particularly thankful for their enhanced support at this year’s Annual Conference, as the bank, alongside other local GCC Investment Banks, will certainly elevate the Corporate Access experience.”

The 2024 MEIRA Conference & Awards will feature a two-day conference with multiple morning sessions, including panel discussions, presentations, and TED Talks, followed by afternoon sessions that will combine corporate access and multiple workshops & seminars. for IR professionals. The Gala and Awards Dinner, taking place on the evening of December 12th, will recognize the best investor relations efforts across the Middle East.

For more information on the event, membership, education, training, sponsorship, or media opportunities, please contact:

Paolo Casamassima

Chief Executive Officer,

MEIRA

Email: pr@meira.me

Phone: +971 (0) 4 309 7034

All information is also published on https://meira.me/conference/

About JPMorganChase

JPMorganChase (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $4.1 trillion in assets and $341 billion in stockholders’ equity as of June 30, 2024. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorganChase is available at www.jpmorganchase.com

About the Middle East Investor Relations Association

The Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) is an independent non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the Investor Relations (IR) profession and international standards in corporate governance. MEIRA aims to enhance the reputation, efficiency, and attractiveness of Middle East capital markets by fostering dialogue among members and encouraging best practices in IR. In collaboration with stock exchanges, regulators, and other market participants, MEIRA supports companies through professional development, certification programs, and its membership community and network of country Chapters. Information about MEIRA is available at www.meira.me and information about MEIRA’s Annual Conference is available at https://conference.meira.me/