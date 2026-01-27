Sharjah: The seventh edition of the Jewels of Emirates Show will open tomorrow, Wednesday, at Expo Centre Sharjah, and will run until 1st February.

Organised with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition features the participation of over 180 jewellery makers and more than 500 top local and global brands, reinforcing its position as the UAE’s largest showcase for not only local and regional jewellers but also international names as the show expands its scope at a steady pace.

Spanning 12,000 square metres, the Jewels of Emirates Show presents cutting-edge collections of gold, diamond, and manufactured jewellery, alongside pearls, gemstones, and luxury watches, with participation from the Middle East, Asia, and Europe. Distinguished pavilions will spotlight creations from countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Lebanon, Italy, Russia, Turkey, Singapore, Thailand, India, and Pakistan.

The 5-day exhibition also features strong participation from Emirati jewellery designers, with a dedicated pavilion highlighting their talents and exceptional craftsmanship. The pavilion offers a dazzling showcase of gold artifacts and opulent jewellery pieces launched within the “Emirati Goldsmiths” Platform.

Top jewellery designers and buyers

The seventh Jewels of Emirates Show brings together global jewellery designers, buyers, and key industry stakeholders. It functions as a strategic platform to advance the gold and jewellery sector and strengthen Sharjah’s position as a regional and international jewellery hub.

Its early-year timing enhances commercial appeal amid rising domestic demand for gold, building on the strong performance of previous editions marked by broader participation and higher purchase values.

Luxury Pavilion

This year’s edition marks the first-time launch of the “Luxury Pavilion”, an exclusive high-end zone curated for premium jewellery brands and bespoke designs. Featuring leading luxury and elite jewellery house, the pavilion provides visitors with access to exceptional craftsmanship and investment-grade jewellery pieces.

Purchasing opportunities and exclusive deals

The exhibition offers visitors attractive purchasing opportunities and value-driven deals, complemented by interactive programme of events, competitions, and major prizes. For exhibitors, it delivers strong marketing exposure, extensive media coverage, competitive space pricing, and flexible stand design solutions, strengthening its commercial appeal.

Sharjah Pearls Exhibition revives the UAE’s maritime heritage

The seventh Jewels of Emirates Show will also host the second edition of the "Sharjah Pearls Exhibition". Organised in collaboration with SCCI and Suwaidi Pearls and in strategic partnership with the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), the exhibition aims to revive the UAE’s maritime heritage and highlight the natural pearls’ historical and aesthetic value.

The 2nd Sharjah Pearls Exhibition also seeks to stimulate growth in the gemstones and jewellery sector and reinforce Sharjah’s position as a leading regional and international hub for the jewellery industry. It features a curated selection of cultural and heritage-themed activities focused on pearl culture.

The Jewels of Emirates Show operates with free public access from 1:00 pm to 10:00 pm on Wednesday through Saturday, and from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm on Friday.