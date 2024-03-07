The virtual event brings together 78 local and multinational ICT companies

Cairo - Egypt:— The Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) is set to organize its 13th Employment Fair Online Edition, on the 9th of March 2024. This event serves as a key platform connecting professionals, qualified calibers, and university graduates with leading ICT companies.

ITIDA’s 13th employment fair offers over 2400 new job opportunities in the fields of IT, Business Process outsourcing, and offshoring services. The event brings together 78 local and multinational companies at the forefront of the ICT sector, including tech giants such as Orange, Atos, Luxoft, Deloitte, Capgemini, VOIS, Huawei, DXC Technology, Raya, Xceed, and Amazon Egypt, in addition to the participation of financial institutions and human resources companies.

ITIDA's Virtual Employment Fair goes beyond traditional job fairs, incorporating advanced talent matching, one-on-one direct interviews, and inspirational speeches from tech leaders, providing participants with a unique and immersive experience.

The event underscores ITIDA's commitment to fostering career awareness among Egyptian youth, offering professional development opportunities, and facilitating meaningful connections between talented individuals and business in the rapidly growing ICT sector. Additionally, ITIDA aims to address the accelerated demand for skilled workforce in the thriving IT sector and growing offshoring industry, empowering Egyptian youth, particularly university graduates, with essential business and digital skills essential to succeeding in the ICT sector.

