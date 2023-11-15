Dubai, UAE: Earlier today, Italy celebrated the opening of its national Pavilion at the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Running until 17th November, the exhibition hosts 28 Italian companies.

Organised by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in cooperation with the Embassy of Italy in the UAE and the Consulate General of Italy in Dubai, the Italy Pavilion is located in Hall 4 of the Dubai World Trade Centre. Housed in the Pavilion are a selected number of companies specialised in the manufacturing of components and providing technologically advanced solutions for the renewable energy sector.

Italy fully supports the Dubai Government’s vision to build a sustainable future and WETEX plays an important role in driving discussions around the topic and presenting the latest technologies for a greener future and economy.

Technologies for the renewable energy sector have been steadily increasing over the last years, reaching a value of Euro 5 billion in 2022; Italy’s global reputation as having a strong tradition in manufacturing has been further bolstered thanks to an increase of 15.6% to Euro 2.7 billion in the overall country’s export from the previous year. Italy is already one of the leading countries in Europe in terms of renewable energy consumption, the country’s Integrated National Plan for Energy and Climate (PNIEC) has set a goal of sourcing 50 percent of the country’s total electricity consumption from renewables by 2030, up from a share of 36 percent in 2021. Currently, about 19 percent of the country’s energy consumption is fuelled by renewables, and, according to the PNIEC, this figure should reach 27 percent in 2030.

Italy is at the forefront when it comes to circular economy application in Europe, and its national recovery plan (PNRR) dedicated over two billion euros to applying efficient circular economy strategies, providing infrastructure for green and resilient waste management and collection.

At 80%, Italy recycles more special and urban refuse than any other European county (Germany 69%, France 66% and Spain 49%), and is well ahead of the European average at 48.6%. A result that leads to an annual reduction in emissions amounting to 23 million equivalent tonnes of petrol and 63 million equivalent tonnes of CO2. Around 50% of the recycled waste is turned into materials that can be reused in the construction and infrastructure sectors.

With a score of 268 points out of 300, Italy leads the way in Europe with its efficiency index for using resources. An indicator that takes into consideration productivity when using raw materials, water, energy and the intensity of GHG emissions. A figure above the European average (147 points) and that of Germany (157), France (152) and Spain (142).

When it comes to the UAE, Italy is the fourth exporting country of technologies used exclusively in renewable energy sources. Air or vacuum pumps, air or other gas compressors and fans, extractor or recycling hoods with built-in fans, account for almost 98% of the market share, while Insulating components made entirely of insulating materials or with simple metal connecting parts (excluding insulators for electricity); insulating tubes and their fittings are part of the category that saw the biggest spike in request from one year to the other (+183% in the first semester of 2023), followed by Devices for filtering or purifying water with 113% increase in the value of goods imported to the UAE until June 2023.

Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, said: ”I am proud to witness the presence of such a remarkable number of Italian companies at Wetex & the Dubai Solar Show, that embodies Italy’s dedication to driving sustainable innovation and fostering a greener economy.

As a frontrunner in renewable energy, Italy has allocated over two billion euros for the implementation of efficient circular economy strategies, providing infrastructure for green and resilient waste management and collection, in order to achieve the goal of sourcing 50% of the country's electricity from renewables by 2030.

In the first half of 2023, Italy’s impact surged significantly, standing as the fourth-largest exporter of renewable energy technologies to the UAE market, which include advanced components and cutting-edge solutions. In particular, with a remarkable 183% increase in demand for advanced components made entirely of insulating material, we are proud to lead the way towards a cleaner, greener and more sustainable planet for all.”

Amedeo Scarpa, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE said, “Italy and the United Arab Emirates are fully aligned in their efforts to tackle the current climate challenges and WETEX is the ideal platform to further develop the bilateral trade relationship in the renewable energy sector.

“With Euro 134 million worth of products exported to the UAE in 2022, Italy is the second European supplier to this country when it comes to technologies for the renewable energy sector. The Italian export industry has been consolidating and growing in the first semester of 2023 with an increasing export of green technologies by 51%. “We are back at WETEX with even more skilled Italian companies as sustainability is a priority in our agenda; our motto this year is “Sustainability is SustainabITALY”.

Confirming the commitment of Italy to contribute to the decarbonisation of the UAE set goals in the year when this Country will host COP28.

During the three-day fair, visitors can meet with Italian manufacturers and service providers who offer advanced solutions to environmental and food sanitation, integrated waste treatments, environmental rehabilitation plants, water treatments, dewatering equipment, chemical dosing, seawater desalination plants, alternative fuels, metering pumps, laboratory testing, renewable energy systems, and plants for civil use and agriculture.

About Italian Trade Agency - ITA

The Italian Trade Agency is the Government agency which promotes the globalisation of Italian firms, under the aegis of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. ITA helps to develop, facilitate and promote Italian economic and trade relations with foreign countries, focusing on the needs of SMEs, their associations and partnerships. ITA sustains Italian firms in their internationalisation process, promoting the marketing of Italian goods and services as well as the image of “Made in Italy” products around the world, while facilitating outward Italian investments and encouraging FDI attraction into Italy. ITA provides information, support and consultancy services to Italian companies on foreign markets, in order to foster exports and economic cooperation in all sectors, with the objective of increasing the effectiveness of their presence on international markets. ITA works closely with the Italian Regions, the network of Italian Chambers of Commerce, business organisations and other public and private entities. ITA’s headquarters are based in Rome and it works through a large network of offices around the world which are acknowledged as “Trade Promotion Offices” of the Embassies or Consulates of Italy. https://www.ice.it/en/markets/united-arab-emirates

