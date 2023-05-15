Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Expand My Business is glad to invite all startups, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and investors from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attend CODE, India’s Largest Digital Convention. The event will be held on 10 and 11 June 2023 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

CODE, the Convention of Digital Entrepreners, is a groundbreaking event catalysing innovation, collaboration, and growth in the startup ecosystem. This event provides an exceptional platform for startups, SMEs, and investors to come together, exchange ideas, explore investment prospects, and build valuable connections within the dynamic entrepreneurial landscape of New Delhi.

At CODE, participants can access a rich program of activities, including keynote speeches, panel discussions, interactive workshops, pitching sessions, and networking opportunities. Industry leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and government officials will share their experiences and knowledge to inspire and empower attendees. Additionally, there will be exclusive opportunities for startups to showcase their innovative products, services, and solutions to top global VCs and investors.

Expand My Business expanded into the MENA market last quarter and established its base in Abu Dhabi. The event is a step in the same direction and opens up avenues for ambassadors and clients from the region. The aim is to create an environment to help UAE startups and businesses to enter India.

Whether you are a budding entrepreneur seeking guidance, an established SME searching for growth opportunities, or an investor looking for promising ventures, CODE is tailored to your specific needs and aspirations. Through CODE, Expand My Business aims to drive entrepreneurship, accelerate the growth of startups and SMEs, and contribute to the UAE's and India's economic progress.

"We are delighted to invite UAE startups, SMEs, and investors to join us at CODE in New Delhi," said Nishant Behl, Founder and CEO at Expand My Business. "The convention will be the ultimate destination for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and investment, creating a dynamic environment that propels the growth of the startup ecosystem. We are excited to witness the transformative impact that CODE will have on the entrepreneurial landscape in both the UAE and India."

To register for CODE and secure your attendance at this groundbreaking event, please visit register.code.exmyb.com. Early registration is strongly recommended as space is limited.

About the Organisers

Expand My Business is Asia’s largest digital solutions platform promoting entrepreneurship and innovation. EMB strives to empower entrepreneurs and help them succeed in the global marketplace through its services and initiatives. Through CODE, the goal is to foster a culture of innovation and creativity and to support the growth and development of businesses of all sizes and sectors