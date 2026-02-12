H.E. Bin Touq: Through Investopia, we remain committed to shaping future investment trends and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading global destination for business and the new economy

Abu Dhabi: Investopia organised a partners event in Abu Dhabi today, announcing the launch of its fifth flagship edition, Investopia 2026, to be held in Abu Dhabi under the theme “Creating Opportunities in a New Economic Era” from 31 March to 2 April 2026. The latest edition of the event aims to attract a broad spectrum of leaders, ministers, government officials, entrepreneurs, investors, and decision-makers from around the world.

H.E. Mohamed Alsuwaidi as Co-Chair of Investopia’s Board of Trustees; H.E. Mohamed Alhawi named Investopia President

The Investopia partners event also announced the appointment of H.E. Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment, as Co-Chair of Investopia’s Board of Trustees, and H.E. Mohamed Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment, as President of Investopia. The move reflects the new governance structure of Investopia and strengthens the role of national expertise in expanding investment opportunities across key economic sectors. It further enhances dialogue between the public and private sectors and supports the achievement of Investopia’s vision and objectives.

H.E. Mohamed Alsuwaidi, The Minister of Investment in UAE and Co-Chair of Investopia’s Board of Trustees, said: “Today marks a new chapter for Investopia as it becomes a joint platform of the Ministry of Investment and the Ministry of Economy and Tourism. Investopia has played a central role in strengthening the UAE’s investment ecosystem and establishing itself as a global platform for dialogue and partnership.

H.E. added: “Over the past few years, it has convened thousands of participants and resulted in more than 40 partnership agreements and MoUs across new economy sectors, while connecting global capital with high‑potential opportunities.

H.E. Alsuwaidi, continued: “Under this new collaborative strategic approach, the structure further aligns our investment and economic priorities, reinforcing the UAE’s standing as a leading global investment destination, while advancing Investopia’s role as a catalyst for global partnerships.”

H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Co-Chair of Investopia’s Board of Trustees, extended his congratulations to H.E. Mohamed Alsuwaidi and H.E. Mohammad Alhawi on assuming their new roles at Investopia. H.E. affirmed that the Ministry of Investment is a key partner in strengthening Investopia’s global presence and in advancing impactful partnerships in collaboration with governments and business communities around the world.

H.E. Bin Touq stated: “As the global economy undergoes rapid shifts in capital flows and evolving dynamics, we remain committed to shaping future investment trends at both the regional and international levels through the Investopia platform. The initiative contributes to enhancing the UAE’s appeal to investors and business leaders by showcasing the country’s world-class business environment and investment enablers to global audiences, further reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for business and the new economy.”

From his side, Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, said: “The UAE’s expanding global presence and sustained economic growth are driven by its wise leadership’s vision, which fully recognises the importance of international dialogue and strategic partnerships. As a national champion in advanced technology and defence industries, EDGE benefits from platforms such as Investopia, which create enabling business environments in key markets. These platforms support national entities in exploring and strengthening strategic investment opportunities both locally and internationally, while enabling us to fully leverage our diverse solutions, production capabilities, and advanced system.”

Three main tracks at Investopia 2026

Investopia 2026 will focus on three main tracks: entrepreneurship and startups; the new economy and partnerships; and global capital and its flows. These tracks will be explored through panel sessions and specialised workshops covering innovation, artificial intelligence (AI), impact finance, and future technologies. The edition will also feature a number of business forums, roundtables, and interactive programmes, including pitch competitions and cultural tours, as well as awards recognising outstanding and innovative entrepreneurs who represent the next generation of global economic leaders.

Investopia partners for 2026

The event also revealed the list of Investopia’s strategic partners for 2026, which include: Innovo, EDGE group, SkyKapital, Veon, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), BTA Financials, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Klickl, Wio, Hub71, PureHealth, Standard Chartered, Al Dhow, the National CSR Fund - MAJRA, NG9 Holding Group, Solaax, and EMC.

Shaping Investopia’s future

The event featured a ministerial panel on Investopia’s new vision and strategic directions, and its role in stimulating investment across vital and sustainable economic sectors, empowering entrepreneurs and startup founders, and fostering innovation. The session was attended by H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Co-Chair of Investopia’s Board of Trustees; and H.E. Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment and Co-Chair of Investopia’s Board of Trustees, and was moderated by H.E. Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment and President of Investopia.

Investopia’s role in attracting investors and capital

Another session at the event highlighted Investopia’s pivotal role in attracting investors and capital, as well as its active contribution to supporting the UAE’s vision to foster growth in the new economy sectors, providing a comprehensive business environment that nurtures startups, and encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship. The session was attended by Rola Abu Manneh, CEO of Standard Chartered in the UAE, Middle East and Pakistan; and Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71, and was moderated by David Tabet, Chief Operating Officer at Investopia.

During the session, Rola Abu Manneh said: "We are proud to continue our partnership with Investopia, a platform that has firmly established itself as a trusted global forum for economic and investment dialogue. Investopia’s vision aligns seamlessly with our commitment to driving economic growth by connecting key markets and facilitating cross-border opportunities. As a strategic partner, we leverage our global network and extensive expertise across major trade and investment corridors to link investors, business leaders, and governments with high-potential opportunities that support sustainable, long-term economic development."

Ahmad Ali Alwan said: "We greatly value Investopia’s prominent role as a leading global platform that brings together leaders, investors, and innovators from around the world, offering a dynamic space to foster meaningful partnerships and unlock new opportunities for collaboration and investment. This year, Hub71 is committed to strengthening its presence and active participation in Investopia by supporting the startup and technology ecosystem, as part of our ongoing efforts to deepen connections and enhance partnerships with stakeholders across the global innovation landscape."

New destinations for Investopia Global Talks in 2026

The event highlighted the key international host cities for Investopia Global Talks in 2026, including the upcoming editions of Investopia Athens in Greece, Investopia Berlin in Germany, Investopia Tashkent in Uzbekistan, and Investopia Milan in Italy. It reflects Investopia’s ongoing efforts to expand its global network and enhance opportunities for investment and economic partnerships.

The events aim to bring together business leaders, investors, and innovators from across the globe, offering a dynamic platform to discuss the key trends shaping the global investment landscape and to explore growth opportunities in emerging economic sectors.

