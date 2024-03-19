Doha – Qatar: The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar) organised the Qatar Pavilion, for the second consecutive year, at MIPIM 2024, the world’s premier real estate event held in Cannes, France. In collaboration with Qatari Diar, United Development Company (UDC) and Ariane Real Estate, the Pavilion provided visitors with an exclusive glimpse of the latest real estate projects and investment opportunities in Qatar.

In line with the national real estate promotion strategy, aimed at diversifying the economy and attracting foreign investment, Invest Qatar hosted a series of business engagements with industry leaders, developers and investors. These networking meetings, held over the four-day event, facilitated connections between potential investors and Qatar’s leading real estate developers.

Notably, Invest Qatar’s participation aimed to showcase Qatar’s rapidly evolving real estate sector and its business-friendly regulations. Significant initiatives to streamline the real estate investment process for foreigners include establishing the Real Estate Regulatory Authority and enacting laws and reforms allowing non-Qatari real estate ownership. Additionally, Qatar maintains an unwavering commitment to enhancing its business environment and strengthening its position as a vibrant hub for investors. This commitment is evident through reforms, such as liberalisation of foreign ownership laws and the introduction of new residency and visa programmes, tailored to attract entrepreneurs and skilled professionals.

Eng. Ali Mohamed Al-Ali, CEO, Qatari Diar, stated: “We are pleased to participate in MIPIM 2024 at the Qatari Pavilion organised by Invest Qatar. These significant participations reflect the continuous efforts of the agency in promoting Qatari investments both locally and internationally, reaffirming its commitment to enhancing Qatar's position as a major investor on the global stage. Additionally, Qatari Diar's participation underscores its interest in bolstering its global presence in the real estate investment sector.”

Mohamed Hussain Al Ali, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Ariane Real Estate, stated, "The appealing returns and stability of the real estate market in Qatar makes it an attractive destination for foreign investment, supported by a stimulating and encouraging economic growth environment and the benefits of property ownership, all contributing to a conducive and encouraging climate. We are pleased to highlight during our participation in the 2024 International Real Estate Exhibition the significant growth potential of the real estate sector by showcasing our projects designed to reflect our vision and commitment to creating integrated, sustainable cities and communities. We engage with industry leaders and global companies to provide information about available opportunities in Qatar."

Faisal Nasser Al-Emadi, Executive Director Commercial, UDC, said: “We are proud to participate in MIPIM for the second consecutive year alongside our financing partner Commercial Bank, as well as leading Qatari companies to represent Qatar. This platform offers us an exceptional opportunity to spotlight our developments and investment prospects at The Pearl and Gewan Islands, while supporting endeavors to attract foreign investors and provide them with competitive returns and residency advantages in Qatar. The positive response from international investors underscores their appreciation for the high-quality standards, integrated services, facilities, and the rewarding investment potential of our developments."

Established in 1990, MIPIM has become the annual meeting point for property developers, investors, city planners and industry leaders from the international real estate space. This year’s edition drew over 6,000 investors and 22,500 delegates from more than 90 countries.

Unlocking potential and expanding opportunities

In a significant policy shift, Qatar opened its real estate market to non-Qataris, signaling a bold move to attract foreign investment and individuals by virtue of a Council of Ministers Resolution No.28 of 2020. This decision allows non-Qataris to own and use properties within 25 designated areas. This decision enables non-Qatari property ownership, including offices, shops, units and villas within residential complexes, as well as the development of real estate on designated plots of land. Additionally, it offers various residency privileges, such as residence permits, free healthcare and education, provided in accordance with specific investment criteria.

For more information on the advantages of this ground-breaking change, download “Non-Qatari real estate ownership: unlocking benefits and opportunities”, a collaborative guide by Invest Qatar and the Ministry of Justice.

About Invest Qatar

The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar) is responsible for overseeing investment promotion activities, aimed at attracting foreign direct investment to Qatar. Established in 2019, Invest Qatar’s mission is to strengthen Qatar’s position as an ideal investment destination, while facilitating investments that foster economic diversification and development.

As the gateway to investment solutions, Invest Qatar connects investors to an integrated ecosystem of business and licensing platforms. The Agency partners with investors throughout their journey, from exploration and setup to expansion, ensuring their long-term growth by providing comprehensive insights into Qatar’s business landscape, sector-specific market knowledge and tailored investment facilitation.

For more information, please visit www.invest.qa