Sharjah: Continuing its mission to reinforce the emirate's status as a leading hub for global investors, the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) participated in the Investment Management Exhibition (IME 2023) in Frankfurt, from September 14-15.

The prominent annual event, which focuses on FDI trends and facilitating investment flows worldwide, ran under the theme #BuildingBridges, hosting over 1,000 participants and 70 speakers from 45 countries across five continents.

Led by HE Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), and represented by Hamad Obaid Al Shamsi, Regional Investment Promotion Manager, and Latifa Obaid Al Ali, Head of Marketing and Public Relation at Invest in Sharjah, the delegation engaged in several discussions to identify new avenues of cooperation with Germany and other European nations. The delegation also highlighted emerging investment opportunities in Sharjah, with a specific emphasis on the promising growth trajectory of future-focussed sectors.

Invest in Sharjah’s booth at the international event showcased the strategic advantages, facilities and incentives offered by the emirate to investors. The participating delegation also attended key sessions and seminars at the event, which highlighted key challenges and opportunities for FDI considering global changes.

Investment advantages in Sharjah

On the sidelines, Al Musharrkh delivered a presentation showcasing the strategic advantages that makes Sharjah a preferred destination for investors, the diverse market sectors they can explore, and the state-of-the-art administrative and consultancy services Invest in Sharjah provides them with. He also highlighted how Sharjah’s government entities and free zones support various strategic and emerging sectors like digital economy, sustainability, and artificial intelligence.

Sharjah FDI Office representing Sharjah received the “Business Friendly Environment” award by IME, in appreciation of the office and the Emirate’ efforts in creating a friendly and attractive business environment for investors.

Sustainable Cross-Border Investments

“Being here reflects our mission to build partnerships and strengthen relationships with key economic and investment centres worldwide. Sharjah is an investment powerhouse in the Middle East, particularly for those seeking to pursue regional expansion via sustainable strategic investments”, the Invest in Sharjah CEO remarked.

“Sharjah and Germany boast a strong and longstanding business relationship, evident in more than 560 German companies, including 397 companies operating in the emirate's free zones, according to 2023 statistics. The volume of exports and re-exports between Sharjah and Germany exceeded AED 40 million during the same period”, he added.

Attracting investments and empowering businesspeople

Invest in Sharjah held a meeting with Invest in Armenia on the sidelines of the exhibition, where they discussed the strategic relations between the two countries and the advantages of the recent decision of waiving the pre-entry visas between the UAE and Armenia on the investment environment.

The office also met with leading companies in various fields to broaden its network and partnerships, including Heliad Equity Partners, a leading company dedicated to empowering businesspeople and investors. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation opportunities for investment in Sharjah's strategic sectors.

Invest in Sharjah also met with TechQuartier, a leading company in agriculture, food technology, environmental and social governance, financial services, and ecosystem management. During the meeting, they discussed enhancing cooperation and knowledge exchange to develop innovative solutions in sectors of mutual interest, supporting the green economy and strengthening innovation in Sharjah and the GCC region.

Furthermore, the Sharjah delegation met with Deutsche Hospitality, which stands for an exceptional portfolio comprising more than 150 hotels in 19 countries across three continents. During the meeting, they emphasised the role of the hospitality sector in supporting the tourism sector in Sharjah, which is experiencing continuous growth due to the diversity of landmarks, activities, and events that attract visitors from around the world.

Invest in Sharjah's participation in IME 2023 is part of its mission to engage with German and international investors to introduce the advanced investment environment and opportunities in the emirate, which offers distinct advantages, incentives, and services to investors across various sectors. Furthermore, Invest in Sharjah leverages international events to exchange experiences and knowledge with participants and keep up-to-date on the FDI sector's best practices and innovations.