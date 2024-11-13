Industry leaders, including Abdullah Al Khateeb, Managing Director of Ittihad Paper Mill LLC, have shared valuable insights at the event on the factors shaping the sector’s future

Topics highlighted at the show’s discussion platform, the Hub Forum, include artificial intelligence, innovation and sustainability

Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East continue until 14 November

Dubai, UAE: Innovation has been a key topic of discussion at Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East as experts gather at the industry discussion platform, the Hub Forum, to discuss the trends shaping the future of the paper and gifting industries.

Highlights from yesterday include a fascinating session on ‘AI for Marketing’ by Julian Weiland, CEO of The Scale Company, which provided insights on how artificial intelligence is optimising processes, enhancing product customisation, and refining quality standards in the industry.

During his presentation, Weiland detailed how AI-powered solutions are helping businesses across the industry stay competitive by automating production processes, improving quality control, and enabling highly targeted marketing.

Weiland commented: “Artificial Intelligence is already reshaping the paper and stationery industry. Your competitors are likely already leveraging AI for growth and if you ignore AI, you might fall behind and lose opportunities - or even market share.

“AI can help you quickly identify buyer habits and emerging trends, such as which products will likely be popular in the upcoming season. By doing so, you'll be able to stay ahead of the curve. Modern AI solutions are not necessarily complicated to implement, they can often be built in as little as one afternoon.”

Later on yesterday at the Hub Forum, Abdullah Al Khateeb, Managing Director and Ritesh Gupta, Area Sales Manager, Ittihad Paper Mill took to the stage to discuss ‘Integrating best practices in paper manufacturing; innovations and opportunities’, outlining the innovative practices adopted by the company, as the largest printing and writing paper production facility in the MENA region.

Ittihad Paper Mill (IPM) caters to the growing regional demand for paper products, and also serves international markets. The company’s facility is based on a 250,000 sqm plot in Abu Dhabi and has a production capacity of 325,000 tons per annum.

IPM employs state-of-the-art machinery and software, enhancing product quality and minimising production times. The products manufactured by the company strictly adhere to global environmental standards, and their pulp is sourced exclusively from certified sustainable forests.

Al Khateeb commented: “From the very beginning, we have focused on selecting machines that make the most efficient use of water and gas resources. As a result, our cost per tonne is competitive with similar facilities worldwide. IPM utilises AI and robotics to minimise energy loss during production and our research and development efforts are aimed at becoming more environmentally friendly and economical, while maintaining high-quality paper production.”

Project Sustainability continues to be a highlight at Paperworld Middle East, providing a snapshot of the environmentally friendly products featured across the show floor. By bringing together a diverse selection of sustainable items, Project Sustainability fosters a broader understanding of the importance of adopting eco-conscious practices.

From recycled stationery to energy-efficient office supplies, attendees can explore a wide array of offerings that align with their values and sustainability goals. This year's featured products include the BAMFelt Box by Event Gift, a desktop organiser made from bamboo and rPET felt, an eco-friendly material from recycled PET bottles, and Schneider’s Shine Up highlighter which has been produced using over 80% bio-based plastic, emphasising resource-friendly manufacturing.

Elsewhere today, the Hub Forum will host an in-depth exploration of sustainability in the Middle East, with a special focus on the paper and stationery industry. The panel discussion, titled ‘Navigating Sustainability in the Middle East - Local Challenges, Global Solutions’, will address the unique environmental challenges faced in the region and present global solutions that can be adapted to address these local issues.

The panel discussion will showcase an impressive lineup of featured speakers, including Richa Bansal, Founder, Ecobee; Namrata Budhraja, Co-Founder, Shift Eco; Sahar Karoubi- Founder, Bambuyu and Vikram Rana- Group Chairman & CEO, Red Ridge Global.

The two-day Artistry Workshops feature begins today, welcoming artists, art school faculty, and enthusiasts to indulge in a diverse range of creative skills and techniques. From painting to sculpting and more, these workshops offer a unique opportunity to learn and develop artistic abilities from some of the UAE’s most highly regarded artists.

Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East concludes tomorrow, 14 November at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

More information is available at: www.paperworldme.com

About Paperworld Middle East

Paperworld Middle East brings together world-renowned brands, regional players, and promising innovators for an exciting three-day showcase featuring products ranging from office and school supplies, stationery, paper & paper products, to festive decorations and brandable merchandise. The next edition of the show takes place from 12-14 November 2024 at Dubai World Trade Centre, co-located with Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East.

To learn more please visit our website.

About Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,300 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 28 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2023 were more than € 609 million. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt’s key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services. Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability

With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

Further information: www.messefrankfurt.com

About Messe Frankfurt Middle East

Messe Frankfurt Middle East’s portfolio of exhibitions includes: Paperworld Middle East, Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, Automechanika Dubai, Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Middle East, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, Intersec, Intersec Saudi Arabia, Logimotion, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East. In the 2023/24 event season, Messe Frankfurt Middle East exhibitions combined featured 6,324 exhibitors from over 60 countries and attracted 224,106 visitors from 159 countries.

For more information, please visit our website.

Catherine Alltoft

catherine.alltoft@shamalcomms.com

Kate McGinley

kate.mcginley@uae.messefrankfurt.com

www.messefrankfurtme.com

www.paperworldme.com