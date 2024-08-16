Seven sessions to unleash professional public speaking abilities of youth in partnership with 'Deraya’ and ‘Arab Youth Center’

Universities Challenge encourages students to showcase innovative ideas in content creation

Outstanding AI Skills Camp projects to be presented to the Sharjah Government Communication Award jury

COMMS programme features seven workshops on professional ethics, communication and media practices, and modern technology.

A new platform, "Kids Content Creation ," focused on the challenges and opportunities in creating safe, engaging content for young audiences.

Sharjah: To cultivate a new generation of communication leaders, the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2024) has announced a packed agenda targeting youth and university students. Featuring 29 dynamic discussion sessions and advanced workshops led by distinguished international speakers, the 13th edition of the forum aims to sharpen the skills and deepen the expertise of young professionals, preparing them for successful careers in the ever-evolving field of communication.

Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) on September 4-5 at Expo Centre Sharjah, the international event will feature a dedicated Youth Hall, the Universities Challenge, AI Skills Camp Challenge, and specialised sessions and workshops for youth and students. Registration for participation and attendance is open through the official website: www.igcc.ae.

Youth Hall: Embracing future communication technologies

The Youth Hall will feature a programme to equip young individuals with communication skills in partnership with 'Deraya’ and Arab Youth Center, which will offer seven sessions designed to enhance professional public speaking skills. Topics will include the role of independent speakers in economic development and advancing soft power, the importance of linguistics in resilient government communication, and the factors behind the success and failure of speeches. It will also explore the impact of AI on individual and institutional communication skills.

AI Skills Camp: A cutting-edge creative environment

The AI Skills Camp (AISC) is the UAE's first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at teaching and advancing applied artificial intelligence skills to students and young people. In partnership with the Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF), the camp scheduled for September 3-4 will equip participants with AI fundamentals and practical applications, showing how to integrate AI into everyday life.

The camp aims to teach students the fundamentals of using AI applications to create and manage government, media, and service content and to apply these skills in producing innovative media content. Participants will gain skills in creating various forms of media content, such as animated films, motion graphics and smartphone applications using AI. They will also be able to pitch their work and projects to the Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA) jury committee, which will select the winning projects.

Universities Challenge: Innovative content creation

Continuing its annual tradition of engaging innovative students, the forum will host the Universities Challenge from September 3-5 in partnership with the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU). This year's challenge invites students to present innovative ideas in content creation, emphasising its vital role in showcasing institutional contributions toward strategic goals, ambitions, and business development. The initiative aims to encourage students to develop creative solutions to contemporary challenges, foster collaboration between universities, and enhance students' skills in innovation and creativity.

Seven workshops on professional ethics, development, and technology

Between August 26-29, the COMMS program for media and communication students will offer seven interactive workshops covering three main areas: ethics and professionalism, communication practices, and modern technologies in government communication, to equip participants with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in government communication and stay abreast of rapid technological advancements.

The workshops include Advanced Technologies (AI and Metaverse) and Dynamic Human Skills for the Arab Labour Market; Podcast Production for Government Communication Platforms; How to Start Your Media Project; The Importance of Data in Government Communication; as well as sessions on the digital world, mobile journalism, and verifying fake news and photos.

Engaging youth-focused sessions

Additionally, the 2-day forum will host a series of panel discussions that aims to upskill youth in different fields. The sessions include ‘New Generation and Content Creation’ organised by United Arab Emirates University, 'Perception of the youth on openness to cultures,' organised by the Family Development Department and Branches, one of the institutions under the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, and the 'Digital Government communication - between Empowering and Benefiting from the Youth,' organised by the Sharjah Youth Council, among others.

As part of the forum's activities, members of the ‘Arab Parliament for the Child’ will participate in a panel discussion titled ‘The Arab Parliament for the Child: An Innovative Communication Platform.’ This session will explore how the Arab Parliament for the Child, headquartered in the Emirate of Sharjah, has successfully established a dynamic communication platform. The discussion will also emphasise the importance of creating platforms that empower children to express their opinions and contribute their ideas.

Kids Content Creation

This year, the forum is launching a pioneering platform titled "Kids Content Creation," dedicated to exploring the challenges and opportunities in producing engaging and safe content for young audiences. The platform will include interactive workshops, diverse film screenings, and insightful panel discussions. Topics will range from "What is the Solution for Children's Content Challenges?" to "The Future of Children's Content: Balancing Competitiveness and Cultural Values". Another key session will address "The Arabic Language Content for the Next Generation: Reality and Aspirations." This new initiative aims to foster dialogue and innovation in the field of children's content creation.