Dubai, United Arab Emirates: IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, will be participating in the Asset Integrity and Process Safety Conference & Exhibition at King Abdullah Cultural Center- Jubail, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the 3 – 4 May, 2023. The company will present its latest additions to IFS Cloud and demonstrate how IFS's solutions can help to educate the Middle East market on the value of Asset Integrity and the benefits of implementing an effective Asset Integrity program.

"Asset Integrity is crucial for ensuring the safe and efficient operation of industrial assets. It is not only important for safe operations but also for regulatory compliance", said Nils J. van der Zijl, General Manager EAM at IFS. "We offer comprehensive Asset Integrity solutions that can help energy & resources companies to manage their assets throughout their entire lifecycle, improve asset performance, and reduce risk. We are also looking forward to participate in the event and meet existing and potential customers to expand our outreach in the region.”

IFS will be showcasing the use of IFS Cloud Intelligent Asset Performance Management to detect anomalies and upcoming failures, based on time series of data and Machine Learning. Alongside, IFS will also highlight its best-in-class Maintenance Planning & Scheduling, an AI based maintenance optimization solution which runs while being integrated with third party EAM systems. It supports customers in constantly optimizing their maintenance plans in alignment with their production plans.

Additionally, IFS will introduce the use of IFS Cloud's WISE (What-If-Scenario-Explorer) to showcase the simulation and comparison of various maintenance strategy scenarios and assess their related risk and opportunity.

"Aging assets with high operational cost, legacy-based infrastructure and systems and a lack of digital transformation in traditional industries are a few of the crucial challenges the industry faces today. Our latest solutions will ultimately support organizations in achieving the desired business resilience to ensure alignment with their corporate objectives,” Nils added.

IFS industry experts will be available to interact with attendees at booth no. 15. Live presentations at the booth will offer a first-hand experience of the company’s asset management solutions.

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers—at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of over 5,500 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support our 10,000+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.