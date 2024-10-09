Dubai, UAE – Icons of the UAE returned for its second season, honouring 18 visionary Indian entrepreneurs whose contributions have significantly impacted the UAE's business landscape. The prestigious award ceremony took place on September 27, 2024, at the iconic Taj Exotica, The Palm, Dubai, with Mr. Sachin Pilot, a prominent Indian politician, serving as the guest of honour.

Mr Abdul Majid Khan, CEO & Managing Director of NKN Media, remarked, “Icons of the UAE celebrates not just business success but also the individuals whose vision and dedication have positively influenced industries and communities in the UAE. This year’s edition builds on last year’s momentum, and we are excited to highlight the remarkable achievements of these leaders.”

The event featured prominent anchors from India Today, including Ms Sweta Singh, Ms Anjana Om Kashyap, and Ms Nabila Jamal, who brought their unique insights and engaging presence to the ceremony.

The distinguished awardees included:

Anis Sajan - Vice Chairman, Danube Group

Ankur Aggarwal - Founder & Chairman, BNW Developments

Dr. Rajesh R. Agarwala - CEO, RKG Group

Tauseef Khan - Founder & Chairman, Dugasta Properties

Ayoosh Nakkra - Founder & Chairman, ARC SHIP Group

CA Vinod Joshi - Managing Partner, JHS PrimeGlobal

Dev Shetty - Founder & CEO, Gaston International

Tanvi Garg - Founder & Managing Director, Convention 360

Dr. Harmeek Singh - Founder & Chairman, Plan B Group

Sunil Kumar - CEO, DataFlow Group

Kafeel Ahamed - Founder & Chairman, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes

Vishal Tinani - Head of Corporate Law & Compliance, Mohamed Eid Al Suwaidi Advocates & Legal Consultants

Keyur Shah - Partner, SVS Global DMCC

Maqsood Muhammed - Founder & Chairman, AFM Real Estate Developments LLC

Rassal Ahmed - Founder & CEO, RAG - Group of Companies

Shahnawaz Azaz Khan - Founder & CEO, FIT24 & BlockFit Network Code Drive for Technologies Est.

Srinivas Goud Rachakonda - Founder & CEO, MENSA Investments Corporation (DIFC) Ltd

Priyank Shah - CEO, Buildcaps Real Estate LLC

The event was graced by the presence of Mr Vivek Anand Oberoi, a leading Bollywood actor and Co-founder and Managing Director of BNW Developments; Mr Abdu Rozik, a singer, actor, and businessman popularly known as Chota Bhaijaan; and Mr Salman Yusuf Khan, an actor and choreographer.

The evening also marked NKN Media’s 4th anniversary in Dubai, celebrating a milestone in the company's journey of growth and success in the region.

Starting this October, viewers can experience the brilliant narratives of these iconic figures through 30-minute episodes airing on India Today and Aaj Tak.

About NKN Media

NKN Media is a well-established 360-degree communications company that has been catering to clients’ needs since its inception in 1999. With a widespread presence in multiple countries, including India, UAE, Singapore, Malaysia, Canada, The Kingdom of Bahrain and Sri Lanka. NKN Media is a prominent player in the media industry. The agency offers an extensive range of media services that encompass television, print, travel media, digital, radio, cinema and OOH. NKN Media takes pride in its exclusive partnerships with highly reputed media entities such as Republic TV, India TV, NDTV 24×7, AAJ Tak, India Today, Times Now and Zoom TV. Driven by its vision to become a leading global media outsourcing company, NKN Media focuses on delivering exceptional value to its clients and partners while simultaneously creating opportunities for organisational growth. With a mission to continuously evolve and expand its services, NKN Media remains committed to providing top-notch media solutions to its customers.