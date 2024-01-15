Dubai, UAE – HMS Networks, a leading provider of industrial networking solutions, today announced its upcoming exclusive conference, bringing together technology specialists, application experts, and thought leaders to explore the latest advancements in connectivity solutions and technologies.

The event will be held at the Queen Elizabeth 2 in Port Mina Rashid, Dubai, UAE on February 28, 2024, from 2:00 PM to late. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from industry experts, gain insights into megatrends of automation, and network with their peers.

Key Topics:

Industrial cybersecurity

5G and the Middle East

Uptime and AI in OT networks

When smart buildings & factories merge

Closing the connectivity gap for air conditioning retrofits

The future of building connectivity

360° Monitoring of your remote assets

Green Growth in Middle East

Why Attend:

Gain insights into mega trends of automation

Learn from industry experts about the Middle East landscape and opportunities in going green with Saudi Vision 2030 or Dubai Urban Plan 2040

Experience live demos of 5G, IIoT, and HVAC connectivity applications

Network with your industry peers to share challenges, solutions, and successes.

About the Event:

This exclusive conference is designed for technology specialists, application experts, and thought leaders who are interested in learning more about the latest advancements in connectivity solutions and technologies. The event will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and hands-on demonstrations.

To Register:

Please visit our website to register for the event:

