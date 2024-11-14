Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, officially inaugurated the 31st edition of the Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi (JWS) at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, 13 November. His Excellency toured the exhibition, where he met with major exhibitors, visited various pavilions, and viewed the latest designs in the jewellery and watch industry. He also spent time with participants in the Jewellery Design Workshop, organised for members of the People of Determination community, led by renowned Emirati designer Azza Al Qubaisi in collaboration with the Institute for Inclusion and Accessibility (FIA).

The annual five-day Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi has attracted over 120 leading brands from 16 countries, including the UAE, Italy, Lebanon, India, Bahrain, China, Singapore, Qatar, Turkey, and Kuwait. From November 13 to 17, 2024, the event will welcome more than 7,000 visitors to explore a diverse array of local, regional, and global jewellery collections, celebrating craftsmanship and excellence in international design.

This year’s sponsor is Zen Diamond, a designer, producer, and seller of a broad range of diamond jewellery across 150 stores globally. Its high reputation led prestigious companies like DeBeers and the National Geographic Society to entrust their unique collections. Meanwhile, notable exhibitors for this year’s show include Salem Al Shueibi, Abdulla Al Masaood & Sons Jewellery, Al Fardan Jewellery, Amwaj Jewellery, Bhaskar Devji Jewellers, Blue Diamond, Demanto Gold & Diamond, Diosa Luxury Jewellery, FerrariFirenze, Hia Exports, Jawhara Jewellery, Jewel Palate, La Marquise, Luxury Gems and Diamond Trading, Renee Jewellers, Rosella Jewellery by Taiba, Sunita Shekhawat – Jaipur, and more.

Jewellery and watch enthusiasts can expect exceptional gold works, unique collections, exclusive collections that have never been shown, rare diamonds and precious stones, and beautifully designed jewellery from homegrown, Emirati, and international designers and brands. The show also unveils a new series called Jewellery Design Workshops and Talk, which offers jewellery designers, enthusiasts, and industry professionals the latest knowledge, skills, and trends in jewellery design. Free to attend and open to everyone, participants will receive expert guidance on emerging techniques and insights into the art and business of jewellery.

The exhibition also presents the International Designer Gallery, which showcases the jewellery artistry of various brands from over 16 countries gathered to display their finest products. Many of the pieces on display will be a first in the UAE, giving visitors advance access to the world’s finest jewellery creations. Visitors can also explore the Emirati Designer Gallery, which proudly displays the most popular and up-and-coming brands and individual artists from the GCC region. Lastly, visitors can expect to see more emerging jewellery designers at the most anticipated Ebda’a Awards headed by Azza Al Qubaisi. Celebrating its 12th anniversary, Ebda’a Awards will introduce a new award category this year, recognising the ‘Most Active Educational Institute’ alongside its four design categories: Pearls, Emirati Identity, Arabic Calligraphy-inspired Designs, and People of Determination.

“We are thrilled to officially and formally open the 31st edition of the Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi. For over three decades, the Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi has celebrated the splendour of the jewellery and watch business and opened the door for Abu Dhabi to become a regional hub for thousands of travellers and well-known brands,” said May Ismail, Event Manager of RX-ME. “With over 120 brands participating from 16 countries, we proudly bring together international and local craftsmanship this year. With the support of our partners and sponsors, including Zen Diamond, we are proud to offer our visitors an unparalleled opportunity to see rare and exclusive collections, discover emerging talents, and engage with industry experts.” she continued.

Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi continues to provide a platform for emerging talents and bring together the leading local and international brands in the gold, jewellery, and diamond sectors to learn about the latest market trends, benefit from new ideas, and exchange experiences.

The Jewellery and Watch Show 2024 opens today and runs until November 17, 2024. Visitors can register for free via https://register.jws.ae/reg-start.aspx or at the main gate of the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi to enjoy the latest unique jewellery pieces, stylish watches, and exclusive offers.

Venue Information: Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi, Halls 1 to 3, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, Khaleej Al Arabi St., Abu Dhabi, UAE. Opens from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

For media inquiries: Seven Media - jws2024@sevenmedia.ae

About Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi:

Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi (JWS) is an annual B2C event attracting hundreds of international and local independent brands, designers, and retailers from the jewellery and watch industry seeking exclusive access to thousands of the region’s most sophisticated buyers. Visit www.jws.ae for more information and to register for the 2024 event.

About RX:

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all its people, empowering businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.

About RELX:

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries, employing more than 36,000 people, over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam, and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

Note: Current market capitalisation for RELX can be found at www.relx.com/investors.