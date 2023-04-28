Dubai, UAE: His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of Dragon Oil, welcomed a high-level delegation from the Republic of Turkmenistan, headed by His Excellency Ashyrguly Begliyev, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan, and included His Excellency Haji Muhammad Raja Muradov, Minister of Energy of Turkmenistan, His Excellency Batyr Amanov, Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Turkmen Gas, His Excellency Sardar Mamed Jarajayev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the United Arab Emirates, Jovanch Agajanov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Turkmennebit, and Nyazly Nyazlyyev, Chairman of the State Concern (Turkmenhimiya).

The meeting was also attended by HE Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Ahmed Sharaf, Hussain Lootah, and Qusay Al Shared, Board Members of Dragon Oil Company, and Eng. Ali Rashid Al Jarwan, CEO of Dragon Oil.

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan praised the efforts of Dragon Oil in developing the energy sector and emphasized the importance of continuing the cooperation to achieve common goals.

During the meeting, the two parties discussed various matters of mutual interest, including investment in the oil and gas sector, joint projects, and opportunities for future cooperation.

His Excellency Saeed Al Tayer expressed his happiness with the meeting, appreciating the relations between the UAE and Turkmenistan and highlighting the investments made by Dragon Oil, which has worked for more than 20 years in the field of oil and gas exploration in the Caspian Sea, to achieve mutual benefit through fruitful cooperation.

HE Saeed Al Tayer pointed out that Dragon Oil has invested in Turkmenistan since the year 2000 amounting to 8 billion dollars, and it is expected to invest an additional 8 billion dollars by 2035, in light of the renewal of the production partnership in Turkmenistan for an additional 10 years, starting from the year 2025.

His Excellency highlighted that the volume of Dragon Oil's production in the wells of the Chilikin region in Turkmenistan reaches 60 thousand barrels per day, and it aims to develop production in other fields in the coming years.

His Excellency Al Tayer emphasized that cooperation between Dragon Oil and Turkmenistan has a positive impact on the energy industry in the region, pointing to Dragon Oil's commitment to enhancing its presence in Turkmenistan by supporting current expansion plans and launching more sustainable discoveries in this promising market, as well as creating long-term value that benefits everyone.

Al Tayer also noted that relations between the United Arab Emirates and Turkmenistan are developing significantly. New investments contribute to developing and consolidating relations between the two sides in various economic and investment fields.