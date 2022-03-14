

Dubai: His Excellency Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, recently visited Andorra Pavilion at the Sustainability District at Expo 2020 Dubai. His Excellency was briefed about the mountain country’s opportunities and cultural heritage.



During his visit, His Excellency was introduced to the sports and culture virtual experience that allows visitors to enjoy the beauty of Andorra’s natural environment. The pavilion also presents opportunities for investment and innovation, especially since Andorra, the European principality, is known as a haven of safety and stability.



His Excellency Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini said: “Expo 2020 Dubai offer an opportunity for all countries to showcase their natural, economic, investment, and tourism features, which form the pivot of sustainable economic and social development for all countries around the world. Expo 2020 Dubai is also an ideal platform for dialogue on methodologies and mechanisms for international cooperation to activate joint work and achieve a better future for new generations around the world.”



During his visit, His Excellency Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini was also briefed on the investment opportunities of the country, including the Andorran taxation system, which is one of the best and most competitive tax systems in Europe and plays a pivotal role in attracting investment projects. His Excellency was also introduced to the role of tourism in supporting Andorra’s national economy, which stimulated the retail sector’s growth, especially that Andorra has a significant number of minerals, such as iron and lead, as well as hot springs and largest spas in Europe.