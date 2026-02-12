The session emphasized community-focused development as a key pillar of quality of life, promoting a sense of belonging and ensuring wellbeing and long-term livability throughout the Emirate

Panelists underscored the importance of aligning development with the needs of residents as the Emirate continues to grow, ensuring identity and sustainability evolve hand in hand across residential and mixed-use districts

Insights offered a closer look at the behind-the-scenes planning decisions, policies, infrastructure, and design choices collectively shaping quality of life in Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Heart of RAK, the go-to digital platform launched by Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office (RAKGMO) to cover all matters related to life in the Emirate, hosted the latest edition of its Quality of Life Series, bringing together government representatives and leading developers to explore how the design and evolution of neighborhoods are shaping quality of life across the Emirate.

The Evolving Community Neighborhoods edition of the series explored how planning decisions, shared spaces, accessibility, and design support connection, wellbeing, social bonds, and long-term livability in Ras Al Khaimah as the Emirate continues to grow and diversify.

Delivered in collaboration with RAK Business Group, with RAKBANK joining as the Community Engagement Partner, the panel highlighted the increasing synergy between government bodies and developers, reflecting a shared commitment to ensuring that growth remains people-centered and responsive to the needs of residents. Panelists included speakers from Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, Marjan, Al Hamra, and RAK Properties, each of whom shared diverse insights into the physical, social, and cultural aspects of Ras Al Khaimah’s evolving residential communities.

Rouba Zeidan, Head of Special Projects at Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office and Lead on Heart of RAK, who moderated the session, noted: “As Ras Al Khaimah continues to evolve, conversations like these help bring visibility to the thoughtful planning and collaboration happening behind the scenes. Spotlighting this work allows current and future residents to better understand the care and coordination shaping their communities. The Quality of Life Series exists to create dialogue and raise awareness around these collective efforts.”

Aaesha Al Shehhi, Executive Director of the Urban Development Sector at Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, emphasized the importance of people-centric planning: “At Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, when we plan neighborhoods, we go beyond zoning and regulations to focus on how people live every day. A good neighborhood is one where residents feel comfortable, connected, safe, and proud to call it home. Through smart spatial planning, sustainable building standards, walkable design, and equitable access to services, we ensure that both new and existing communities remain inclusive, resilient, and aligned with Ras Al Khaimah’s long-term vision for quality of life.”

Speakers from the development sector emphasized the importance of balancing large-scale destination projects with human-scale design. Representing Marjan on the panel was Graham Hallett, Chief Development Officer, who shared insights into how integrated master planning is shaping the Emirate’s evolving waterfront and mixed-use communities.

Commenting on Marjan’s broader vision, Abdulla Al Abdouli, Group Chief Executive Officer of Marjan, added: “The Quality of Life Series is shaped by the strength of our communities and the environments we create for people to live, work and connect. Across Ras Al Khaimah, we are seeing neighbourhoods evolve into integrated, people-first destinations that balance wellbeing, accessibility and long-term sustainability. Through thoughtful master planning and investment in infrastructure, public spaces and lifestyle amenities, we are contributing to communities that fulfill the needs of today’s residents and continue to enhance everyday living for generations to come.”

As mixed-use developments become increasingly common, panelists underlined the importance of designing neighborhoods that encourage long-term residency and social cohesion. Shadi Al Azzeh, Chief Operating Officer of RAK Properties, reflected: “At RAK Properties, everything we do is the outcome of a collaborative and shared process. We work closely with our partners across the design and development ecosystem, as well as with our government stakeholders, because our purpose is clear – we are in the business of enhancing lives and places. This thinking ensures that Mina remains a shared, long-term endeavour. Our role does not end at handover; it evolves into custodianship. We look forward to contributing to the Quality of Life Series, as conversations like these are essential to shaping sustainable, enduring communities for all.”

The discussion also acknowledged the evolving needs of long-standing communities and families as neighborhoods change over time. Dilin Varkey, VP of Facility Management at Al Hamra, said: “Quality of life isn’t created by landmark projects alone – it’s built through lifestyle neighborhoods that support families, routines, and relationships. At Al Hamra, we create places where people truly belong, while delivering strong and sustainable long-term returns on investment.”

RAKBANK, the Community Engagement Partner for this edition, shared how financial strategy plays a role in shaping residential ecosystems. Ahmed Hawas, Executive Vice President & Head of Corporate Banking at RAKBANK, stated: “At RAKBANK, quality of life begins within our own culture and extends into the partnerships we build across the Emirate. It is a key consideration when we evaluate and support projects, particularly those that foster healthy, connected, and sustainable communities. We prioritize developments that enhance residents’ daily routines and contribute meaningfully to long-term quality of life across Ras Al Khaimah.”

The Quality of Life Series features a calendar of events dedicated to celebrating life in Ras Al Khaimah and spotlighting the people, ideas and initiatives shaping the Emirate. Each edition focuses on a different pillar of quality of life, creating space for meaningful conversation around how Ras Al Khaimah continues to evolve as a connected, livable and future-ready destination.

About Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office (RAKGMO)

Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office was established under Law No. (5) of 2018, issued by His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. RAKGMO spearheads the communications of Ras Al Khaimah and His Highness through an integrated strategy that seeks to promote the Emirate locally, regionally and internationally. The Office is tasked with leading and coordinating media efforts across all Government entities in the Emirate to ensure synergy in delivering a consistent message that reflects Ras Al Khaimah’s diverse economy and abundant opportunities, while also emphasizing its historical and cultural status, all of which make it a prime destination for business, leisure and lifestyle. Leading the Office’s list of priorities is its commitment to the Vision of His Highness Sheikh Saud. RAKGMO is tasked with enhancing the Ruler’s media presence, illuminating his strategic Vision for the future of Ras Al Khaimah and highlighting his role in driving the holistic and sustainable development of the Emirate.

About Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), the fourth largest Emirate in the UAE, is distinguished by its natural diversity, rich history and forward-thinking vision under His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi. With a commitment to sustainable development, economic prosperity, social development and innovation, RAK has become an ideal place to live, work and invest.

Strategically located between East and West – with one third of the world’s population within four hours’ flying time – RAK is a gateway to the Middle East and beyond. Its economy is diverse, with no single sector accounting for more than 27% of GDP. RAK offers a business-friendly environment with customizable services, competitive operating costs, 100% foreign ownership, zero personal income tax and one of the world’s lowest corporate tax rates. With world-class infrastructure, RAK is home to over 50,000 companies, including industry leaders such as RAK Ceramics and Julphar. RAKEZ and Innovation City support dynamic growth across industrial, manufacturing and digital sectors, backed by a future-focused economy validated by ‘A’-range credit ratings for 15+ years from Fitch and S&P.

RAK has a multicultural society of 0.4 million people from 150 countries, offering a high quality of life, accessible luxury living and a serene coastal lifestyle, with bold hospitality projects led by signature luxury global brands, such as Wynn, Four Seasons, Nobu, Waldorf Astoria and Ritz-Carlton. Projects such as RAK Central will redefine the commercial and residential landscape, while its natural beauty (UAE’s highest mountain, beaches and deserts) and rich cultural heritage – dating back 7,000 years – further enhance RAK’s universal appeal.

With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up, a competitive cost of living and high quality of life, Ras Al Khaimah offers limitless opportunities.

www.rakmediaoffice.ae | Facebook | X | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube

About Heart of RAK

Conceptualized, developed and managed by Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office, Heart of RAK is an interactive digital brand aimed at promoting the unique offerings and strategic advantages of Ras Al Khaimah as a leading global destination for livability. The content generated by Heart of RAK capitalizes on key factors that make the Emirate an attractive place to live and work, while actively highlighting the collective initiatives being undertaken to enhance the quality of life in Ras Al Khaimah. Heart of RAK was created to nurture a keen sense of community and facilitate the seamless integration of newcomers by providing them with all the knowledge and information they need to settle and thrive here. The comprehensive content platform offers a wealth of information on Ras Al Khaimah’s lifestyle, tourism and business environments, from its thriving local communities and educational institutions to the wide range of accommodation, shopping, dining and entertainment options found across the Emirate. With a dedicated website and an active, engaging social media presence, Heart of RAK delivers accurate, verified and up-to-the-minute information, while the user-friendly interface ensures easy navigation through a diverse range of content, including government announcements and local news, family friendly activities and event coverage, in addition to a comprehensive guide to Ras Al Khaimah’s rich culture, history and traditions, all set against the backdrop of its stunning natural environment.