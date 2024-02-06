Celebrating a milestone of opulence and luxury, the exhibition will be held for 7 days from February 5, at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

Held under the presence of His Excellency, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition (DJWE) 2024 was inaugurated on Monday at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, for its 20th anniversary edition, organised by Qatar Tourism. The opening ceremony was attended by HE Sheikh Khalifa Bin Hamad Al Thani, Minster of Interior, HE Mr. Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism. The event also saw the presence of various ministers, ambassadors and senior deleagtes.

The most glamorous event in Qatar’s Calendar marks a milestone this year, being the longest running event in the calendar – for two decades.

His Excellency Mr. Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, said: “We at Qatar Tourism are delighted to organize the 20th edition of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition, held under the generous patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister, and Minister of Foreign Affairs. For the past two decades, DJWE has been a symbol of luxury and sophistication at the local, regional, and global levels for two decades. The continued success of the exhibition is consistent with the increased momentum of the tourism sector. In fact, at the beginning of this year we marked a record-breaking numbers of visitors.

Our goal at Qatar Tourism is to strengthen Qatar's position as a premier tourist destination by constantly developing its tourism assets and maintaining its proven track record in service and hospitality excellence, as well as developing new and innovative tourism products and services. Our support for Qatari youth is at the top of our priorities, this comes with the support of His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani indicating the state’s interest in nurturing and developing Qatari talent in the jewellery industry. In that respect, the inspired ‘Qatari Designers Initiative’ was launched to encourage Qatari designers at the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition, years later it has become an independent pavilion within the exhibition and a platform that allows young Qatari designers, both male and female, to display their collections side by side with the most renowned brands in the world of jewellery.”

This year’s big 8 are Alfardan Jewellery, Al Majed Jewellery, Ali Bin Ali Luxury, Amiri Gems, Fifty One East, Al Muftah Jewellery, Blue Salon, and BVLGARI. Brands participating for the first time include Key Gems, AlMajid Home, Renee Jewels, Naylah Jewelry, Kooheji Jewellery, and Hessa Jewels. Dolce & Gabbana, the internationally-recognised brand, also made its DJWE debut this year.

The highly anticipated Qatari Designer Pavilion at this year’s Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition (DJWE) is set to showcase the exceptional craftsmanship of 10 local Qatari designers. This exclusive showcase will unveil a curated collection of distinctive pieces that embody the essence of each designer's unique philosophy and influences. This year’s participating designers are Al Ghla Jewellery, De Throve, Ghand Jewellery, H Jewellery, Kaltham’s Pavilion, Midad Jewellery, Nouf Jewellery, Thameen, Trifoglio and D.W Jewellery.

The official partner of this year’s event is Qatar’s highest-rated bank and one of the highest-rated banks in the world, Qatar National Bank.

Qatar National Bank, Qatar’s leading bank and one of the leading banks in the world, is one of the key institutions shaping the financial sectors of Qatar. Speaking on the exhibition, official partner Qatar National Bank’s, Mr. Yousef Mahmoud Al-Neama, QNB Group Chief Business Officer said: “ Our prestigious role as the official sponsor of the 2024 Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition marks a significant milestone in our commitment to supporting local and international events within the dynamic landscape of the tourism sector. It also affirms the long-term sponsorship we value having with Qatar Tourism. The Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition serves as a unique platform, bringing together creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation, elements that resonate deeply with our core values at QNB”.

One of DJWE’s main collaborations is with Education Above All (EAA), an initiative founded by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation. This year, EAA is partnering with Brazilian jeweler and designer Silvia Furmanovich, as well as multiple Qatari designers to showcase exclusive designs as part of the ‘Educate A Child’ initiative that aims to increase accessibility to education around the world. The Qatari Designers partaking in this initiative are Papion donating a brooch, Nouf Jewelry- necklace, De Trove Jewelry- bracelet, Ghand Jewellery- TBC and Mahain Jewelry -2 brooches.

On behalf of Education Above All, Taj Sulaiman Director of Communications and Private Sector Partnerships for Education Above All Foundation said: “This year we are launching a very special collection by renowned Brazilian designer Silvia Furmanovich. This collaborative effort is not only an artistic endeavor but a commitment to offer marginalized children access to quality education in EAA Foundation’s projects. Silvia Furmanovich's designs, inspired by nature, showcase unique artistic expression focused on sustainable innovation. Each piece in the collection will carry a distinctive plaque, bearing the inscription ‘Silvia Furmanovich for Education Above All’.”

From Mr. Alfardan’s private collection representing the four seasons, Tiffany & Co. revealed its ‘Bird on a Pearl’ collection, with unique pieces adorned with diamonds, gemstones, and rare pearls. Miss Universe title holder, Sheynnis Palacios, will be the special guest of Mouawad gracing the Alfardan wing on February 5-7.

Alfardan Jewellery is one of Qatar’s biggest jewellery retailers and one of the most prominent names in the industry, pioneering the jewellery landscape in Qatar starting mid-1900s are marking their 70th anniversary this year.

Commenting on the exhibition, Mr. Ali Hussain Alfardan, Vice Chairman of the Alfardan Group and President, Alfardan Jewellery, said: “Alfardan Jewellery and its work remains especially close to my father’s and all our hearts. Our ventures as a family began with pearling generations back, and later evolved into multiple luxury enterprises across the region. So, we are proud to continue sharing our passion with the world, by announcing exciting upcoming expansions in Oman and the UAE. We thank all clients and visitors for their support”.

For this year’s DJWE Al Majed Jewellery is launching a new range of Qatar Limited Edition watches to commemorate this milestone. Founded by pearl trader turned entrepreneur Ali Al Majed, is now one of the most well-established jewellery brands in the country with the most luxurious pieces.

In this regard, Mr. Jamil bin Mahdi Al Majed, Vice Chairman of Al Majed Jewellery, said: “We are very thrilled to participate in the 20th edition of the DJWE and display the latest luxury designs for international and local brands.” He added: “This year’s edition of DJWE is special The Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition for this year is exceptional, celebrating its 20th edition. We look forward to this edition being distinguished by remarkable attendance and events.” In line with the traditions of previous editions, Al Majed Jewellery has established new exclusive partnerships with leading brands that will be unveiled during the exhibition in addition to the many brands that operate under the umbrella of Al Majed Jewellery and are achieving unique success in the Qatari market” said Mr. Jamil Al Majid.

Ali Bin Ali Luxury stands as one of the largest conglomerates in the Gulf region. Speaking on Ali Bin Ali Luxury’s participation in the region’s most important jewellery and watches exhibition, Chief Operating Officer of Ali Bin Ali Luxury, Mr. Awn Zureikat, said: “DJWE is truly a global platform for luxury brands, and it’s getting bigger every year. Ali Bin Ali Luxury is proud of its long-standing association with this landmark event, and we are glad to be a part of this success story, where creativity, exclusivity, art and beauty are all represented at this exhibition.”

Amiri Gems has been one of the leading jewellery brands in Qatar utilising an array of rarest and most precious gemstones in its designs. Amiri Gems is excited to host familiar names as well as introduce newcomers to the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition 2024. Every year Amiri Gems brings the latest novelties and unique pieces to captivate clients and jewellery enthusiasts.

Commenting on this year’s exhibition, HE Sheikh Nawaf Nasser Bin Khaled Al Thani from Amiri Gems said: “Since its establishment in 1994, Amiri Gems has played a proactive role in elevating the standards of the jewellery and precious watch trade in the State of Qatar, aligning with the considerable purchasing power of Qatari citizens, one of the highest in the world. Consequently, the strategic decision to consistently partake in the annual Doha Watch and Jewellery Exhibition, from its inaugural edition to its 20th edition this year, has been an ideal choice for Amiri Gems. This ongoing commitment allows the brand to showcase the latest in the realms of luxury, sophistication, and beauty. Finally, we would like to express our gratitude to the organizers of the exhibition for their outstanding hospitality, effective management, and substantial contributions to the development of the event. Their efforts significantly contribute to enhancing the success and reputation of the exhibition both regionally and globally.”

Fifty One East hosts several well-reputed brands in the industry as a trusted name in Qatar’s jewellery market.

Mr. Bader Al-Darwish, Chairman and Managing Director of Fifty One East said: “The 20th edition of the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition signifies not just an event but a journey of evolution. We take immense pride in being part of this extraordinary exhibition from its inception. 2024 stands as a testament to 75 years of Fifty One East's unwavering commitment to setting the bar for luxury retail in Qatar. Rooted in heritage, the store's legacy mirrors the essence of timeless elegance, evolving through more than seven decades of sophistication.”

“A heartfelt thank you to the organizers of DJWE for their meticulous efforts in curating an event that transcends boundaries, celebrating the global language of luxury and craftsmanship. We invite our dear clients to explore our pavilion which has been a hallmark of sophistication and a true reflection of the refined taste synonymous with Fifty One East and the brands we proudly represent,” he added.

Al Muftah Jewellery known to be one of the leading jewellery retailers in Qatar boasts some of the most luxurious pieces and collections in the market.

Mr. Abdullah Al Muftah, General Manager of Al Muftah Jewellery said: “Almuftah Jewellery is set to unveil an exquisite collection of jewellery and watches from renowned global brands at this year's 20th DJWE. The exhibition will feature a stunning showcase of the latest styles and designs, offering attendees the opportunity to discover the perfect piece and embrace their inner elegance. Today, we extend a warm invitation to visit the Almuftah Jewellery section at the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2024 as we are proud to present a curated selection of opulent and refined international jewellery and watches from leading international brands this year. We are eager for you to indulge in this exquisite collection and experience the luxury it embodies.”.

A pioneer in Qatar’s luxury retail, Blue Salon offers distinct, must-have collections. This year Blue Salon will be showcasing a remarkable selection of special and rare pieces as well as special edition timepieces. Commenting on behalf of Blue Salon, Mr. Nabil Abu Issa, Vice Chairman of Abu Issa Holding said: “I am thrilled to announce our participation in the 20th edition of the Doha Jewellery and Watch Exhibition 2024. Blue Salon has always been synonymous with luxury and sophistication, and this year's exhibition is no exception. We are delighted to showcase a curated collection of exclusive watches and wide range of jewellery collections, each meticulously crafted to embody the essence of timekeeping mastery. What makes this exhibition truly special is the introduction of our bespoke editions, custom-designed exclusively for Blue Salon and Qatar. These timepieces not only reflect the global excellence of renowned brands but also embrace the rich cultural tapestry of Qatar, making them truly one-of-a-kind treasures. We look forward to participating in this event every year, as it is an opportunity for us to meet our clients and communicate directly with them, in addition to listening to their impressions about the Blue Salon pavilion in particular, and about the exhibition in general.”

The internationally-recognised Italian luxury brand BVLGARI is a go-to retailer for jewellery enthusiasts.

Speaking on behalf of BVLGARI, Mr. Stephane Lahrer, Managing Director Bulgari MEAI said: “It is with great pleasure that Bulgari, the magnificent Roman High Jewellery Maison, joins the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition 2024, extending our heartfelt congratulations on its remarkable 20th anniversary. I have the immense pride in unveiling the new Bulgari High Jewellery Showcase, as expression of our continuous commitment to innovation and timeless elegance. We are truly excited to celebrate this milestone in Doha, celebrating the unique craftsmanship & expertise of our Maison, while sharing the beauty of our latest High Jewellery Collection”.

Opening its doors from 12:00 to 22:00 on weekdays and Saturdays, and from 15:00 to 22:00 on Fridays, this exclusive event promises to be a delightful experience for attendees. Visitors can also enjoy F&B options both inside the exhibition and outside at the concourse area, from Boucheron Café (concourse), Venchi Icecream Carts (concourse), Harrods Tea Room (inside), and Ritz Carlton Café (inside).

For more information on Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition 2024, please visit www.djwe.com. To keep up with the latest events of Qatar Calendar 2024, please visit www.visitqatar.com.

