Doha: Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) College of Public Policy (CPP) recently organized a capacity building event that brought together 47 students and 7 teachers from the First Assalam School in Qatar. Held June 8, the event was specifically designed to empower young minds and foster a sense of active engagement and responsibility towards the environment and society.

The session commenced with a welcome from Dr. Evren Tok, Associate Dean for Community Engagement, CPP, who expressed his delight in hosting the students and emphasized the importance of their participation in shaping a sustainable future. Dr. Tok was joined by several notable contributors who delivered thought-provoking talks on topics related to active engagement and the power of youth. Ayan Said, Founder of Voicing Voices, conveyed an honorary talk and underscored the importance of perseverance and compassion in leading change. Afef Dhifallah, a Master’s student in the College of Islamic Studies’ Islam and Global Affairs program, delivered an inspiring talk titled "From Eco-Anxiety to Active Engagement: Embrace your Power for Change." Her speech resonated with the audience, encouraging them to channel their concerns about the environment into meaningful actions.

Proceedings continued with Sabika Shaban, a leading changemaker and founder of the Qadr Platform, who presented a compelling talk titled "Elements of a Changemaker." Sabika emphasized the essential qualities and attributes required to become effective agents of change in society. Her insights left a lasting impact on the young audience, inspiring them to consider their potential as future leaders.

The event concluded with an enlightening talk by Natalie Magness, from University College London, on the theme "Youth are the Future." Magness underscored the vital role young individuals play in shaping the world and urged them to harness their collective power to address global challenges.

The event served as a platform for the students and teachers of the First Assalam School to broaden their horizons, gain valuable insights, and discover their potential as change agents. The CPP remains committed to fostering meaningful community engagement and providing opportunities for growth and inspiration among Qatar's youth.

The College of Public Policy (CPP) reflects the priority Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) places on supporting and contributing to effective policy development towards implementation of the Qatar National Vision 2030. It aims to be one of the leading public policy schools in the region and the world, acting as a bridge and a hub for innovative policy solutions across a range of issues.

