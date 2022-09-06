DWTC establishes KAOUN International, a wholly owned subsidiary to serve as its international events organising business

Inaugural Saudi Food & Beverage Show & The Saudi Food Manufacturing Show to be held in June 2023, in Riyadh

Dubai, UAE: KAOUN International, the newly incorporated event organising company of the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and dmg events, the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) an international portfolio of information, media and events businesses, announced the signing of a joint venture agreement to develop an international portfolio in the food and hospitality sectors.

The newly formed company, KAOUN International, is built upon DWTC’s formidable record of organising industry-leading events that have helped establish not just the UAE but also the Middle East region, as a top destination for major international business events. Its portfolio of over 20 business and consumer events, spans across sectors such as technology, food and hospitality, sustainability, broadcast and satellite, automotive, talent development and leisure marine.

As its first international market expansion, the new joint venture will launch The Saudi Food & Beverage Show & The Saudi Food Manufacturing Show in Riyadh from June 20-22, 2023. The inaugural event will be affiliated to GULFOOD Global, the world’s largest go-to event brand trusted by the global F&B industry.

The Hotel Show Saudi Arabia will be rebranded for September 2023 to include the broader hospitality, HORECA and interiors markets. dmg’s existing food and hotel events in South Africa will also move under the new joint venture.

“The dmg & KAOUN International partnership combines market leading food and beverage industry events with international infrastructure and an existing hotel and hospitality portfolio.” dmg President Matt Denton said. “Having grown our regional and international operations significantly in recent years, dmg clearly shares KAOUN International’s view of high-growth opportunities in the region”.

“Developing new markets and providing access for our global food and beverage business community to emerging growth markets is our collective focus,” Trixie LohMirmand, EVP DWTC and CEO KAOUN International, added. “Working together, dmg & KAOUN International will leverage our existing complementary experience, networks and brands to create a synergistic portfolio of food, hotel and hospitality events that offer far greater opportunities within targeted geographies.”

“Our market leading events have become centres of excellence in the food, hotel and hospitality markets and will continue to act as the gateway to the wider region,” noted Matt Denton.

Outside of Dubai, dmg & KAOUN International together will create more value for their customers, providing them with a reliable global partner bringing its proven level of expertise and professionalism to a host of new and emerging markets.

About KAOUN International

KAOUN International is the independent events company and wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) established to organize and manage events internationally. Derived from the Arabic word ‘universe’, KAOUN International’s mission is to ‘Create Limitless Connections’ for the industries and markets in which it operates. Created to leverage the 40-year legacy of DWTC’s events management business and drive future MICE sector opportunity in the MENASA region. KAOUN International delivers game-changing live experiences that build robust business connections, create opportunity, and stimulate economic growth, building on DWTC’s extensive portfolio of business and consumer events spanning multiple sectors, including technology, food and hospitality, sustainability, broadcast and satellite, automotive, talent development and leisure marine.

About dmg events

dmg events is a leading organiser of trade events and a publisher of trade magazines. Founded in 1989, the company is headquartered in Dubai, UAE, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT), one of the largest media companies in the United Kingdom with total revenues of around £1bn.

dmg events mission is to accelerate business through face-to-face events. The trade exhibitions are a focal point, supported by strategic conferences, certified workshops, facilitated networking and industry publications.

dmg events organises more than 80 events across 25 countries, attracting over 425,000 attendees and delegates every year. The company’s portfolio of products includes many industry-leading events in the hotel and hospitality, interiors, energy and construction sectors. dmg events has expanded operations to achieve impressive growth by the launch of events, strategic acquisition of complementary businesses and by geo-adapting flagship events.