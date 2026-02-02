By Conrad Gallagher CEO, Food Concepts 360

In 2025, signs of a shift in the global hospitality conversation became difficult to ignore. While growth remains important, concepts that can weather economic uncertainty, respond to changing consumer behaviour, and remain culturally relevant have also become measures of success. Historically, African operators have had to build smarter, more resilient businesses, navigating currency volatility, supply constraints, and evolving consumer expectations. As global players search for models that balance growth with meaning, Africa offers a blueprint forged through experience rather than theory.

The global hospitality sector is estimated to reach between 8 and 9 trillion USD in value this year with a report by Towards FnB forecasting expansion to USD 14.72 trillion by 2034. Growth is happening everywhere, but the Gulf is still moving at a pace the rest of the world can’t match. Tourism in the UAE grew by 26% last year, and Saudi Arabia’s investment in hospitality is measured in the billions.

The Middle East excels at alignment. The designer, the operator, the chef, and the owner all sit at the same table from day one. There’s a common goal, and decisions are made quickly and with conviction. They’re not just opening restaurants but building entire culinary ecosystems. They invest heavily in people: disciplined pre-openings, serious training, global recruitment, and a clear ambition to build destinations, not restaurants hidden in hotels. That clarity of purpose sets them apart.

Europe, by contrast, is innovating through refinement and simplicity. Heritage properties are being modernised intelligently with shorter, more precise menus, tighter design, cleaner techniques, and more purposeful service. It’s evolution through editing, not expansion. The old formality is softening into warm, intuitive service. Sustainability is woven into everyday operations. It’s not about chasing trends; it’s about polishing the craft. That’s the European way.

Then there is Africa which is gaining momentum as investors recognise the value of authenticity, local narratives, and ingredients with heritage. The continent now represents an opportunity not only for growth but for innovation that can shape global hospitality. As an emerging but rapidly maturing market, it teaches resilience and ingenuity. You learn to work with what’s available, to build relationships with local suppliers, and to find flavour and value in places others overlook. That mindset is always an advantage, keeping you grounded and forcing you to embrace creativity and systems that drive efficiency.

Globally, hospitality is moving into an era defined by sustainable luxury, design that respects its context and is built to endure; chef-led premium casual, beautifully executed food at accessible price points; precision training, with teams learning daily rather than yearly; and data-driven menu engineering, where decisions reflect real guest behaviour. As one of the continent’s leading markets South Africa is well positioned to lead in African luxury, offering experiences rooted in biodiversity, landscape, and heritage.

The world is hungry for authenticity, and we have it naturally, we simply need to protect it through strong operational frameworks. With global markets still volatile, the fact that Africa’s growth trajectory is being revised upward rather than downward is creating a rare sense of confidence across the sector. And with inflation easing and currencies stabilising, operators finally have the breathing room to invest in design, people, and long-term brand building.

Africa has extraordinary creativity, but what is needed is consistency and the confidence to build systems that can scale without diluting our magic. Training must be non-negotiable, menus must reflect consistent and reliable supply chains, and we need to think long term in terms of brands and ecosystems, not single venues.

Across Food Concepts 360’s global work, whether a major resort development, a multi-venue urban dining project, or the reinvention of a heritage property, the fundamentals remain the same. In the Gulf, for example, we’ve helped create multi-venue dining precincts where each outlet has its own identity but operates within one coherent narrative and shared backbone of systems. We always start with the menu, not the floor plan. The kitchen is designed around the culinary identity, not the other way around. We invest in people before equipment and recruitment, training, and culture-building begin long before the first service. And we treat pre-opening like a campaign: disciplined rehearsals, refined service flow, and clear performance standards that everyone understands.

These principles, combined with Africa’s creativity and talent, are the backbone of every successful project we’ve delivered internationally, and they translate beautifully into our work across the continent. The inspiration for the rest of the world lies here. In creating experiences with soul, building teams that can deliver them every day, and designing brands that can travel without losing the story of where they came from.

That’s the real lesson from Africa.

