MUSCAT: The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) has recorded investments exceeding RO 272 million in the food sector, reflecting the growing strength of food manufacturing as a pillar of Oman’s industrial and food security strategy.

Khalid al Salehi, Director General of Marketing and Commercial Affairs at Madayn, said Madayn’s industrial cities currently host 121 food-sector projects, underscoring the sector’s strategic importance. He added that 28 new food projects were localised in 2025 alone, highlighting sustained investor confidence and the sector’s role in reinforcing national food security.

Al Salehi noted that Madayn continues to work on enhancing integration between industrial and agricultural activities. In this context, he highlighted the launch of the ‘Madayn Agriculture’ Initiative, implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources. The initiative aims to introduce greenhouse projects within selected industrial cities, supporting local production, increasing export capacity and strengthening food security.

Innovation and sustainability were key themes in discussions on improving efficiency across food supply chains, particularly in reducing waste. Lamya al Habsi, Marketing Director at ZabonEx, shared the company’s experience in applying artificial intelligence to supply chain management through its B2B SaaS platform.

She explained that, according to FAO data and international research, nearly 40 per cent of food products are wasted at the retail and distribution stages. ZabonEx’s AI-driven platform analyses inventory and sales data to forecast actual demand at the store level, optimising supply volumes, reducing losses and improving operational efficiency.

“The platform enables businesses to make data-driven decisions that significantly cut waste while improving profitability”, Al Habsi said, adding that such solutions support global sustainability goals and the transition towards a circular economy.

The event also featured a panel discussion moderated by Dr Ayman al Fudhaili, CEO of the Industrial Innovation Academy. Panelists included Ahmed al Ghafri, Chief Corporate Communication Officer at Mazoon Dairy; Ayman al Hasani, Board Member of Al Khamayil; Zain Akhtar, Associate Director of Business Development at NielsenIQ; and Ron van den Dungen, Chief Commercial Officer at BRS Green.

The discussion focused on brand trust, Oman’s competitive investment environment in the food sector and the increasing role of modern agricultural and industrial technologies. Panelists stressed the importance of closer coordination between policymakers and industry leaders to foster innovation and build a more resilient food ecosystem.

The discussions and networking engagements were held during Madayn’s participation in Gulfood 2026 in Dubai, reinforcing Oman’s presence on the global food industry stage and supporting the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 through sustainable industrial growth and economic diversification.

