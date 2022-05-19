Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, in collaboration with Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority, participated in Arabian Travel Market 2022 which was recently held in Dubai; as the national carrier was part of the Authority’s pavilion that represented the Kingdom of Bahrain at the yearly travel exhibition.

During his attendance at the exhibition, Gulf Air Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi held a number of meetings that brought him together with a number of the national carrier's partners and representatives of tourism authorities and travel agencies for a number of countries participating in the exhibition. Captain AlAlawi also praised, during his meeting with BTEA’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer Mrs. Fatima Al Sairafi, the authority’s efforts in highlighting tourism in Bahrain through the impeccable performance he witnessed in the Kingdom’s pavilion at the exhibition; wishing those in charge of the authority every success in their tasks and goals related to promoting tourism in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This year sees the Arabian Travel Market receiving more than 20,000 visitors and more than 112 countries participated in it through more than 1500 exhibiting companies.

