Dubai, United Arab Emirates: With deals worth over AED25 million signed during the event, Gulf Print and Pack (GPP) 2022 concluded on a high note at the Dubai World Trade Centre this week.

In addition, GPP organisers say the decision to move from a four-day show in past editions to a three-day event in 2022 was vindicated with daily attendance increasing by 15%, resulting in an impressive 7,535 visitors from over 90 countries to the show, cementing its position as the leading trade show for the commercial and package printing industry in the Middle East and Africa region.

Barry Killengrey, Event Director of Gulf Print & Pack 2022, said “On the show’s return after a three-year hiatus, we’re delighted to have provided the industry a great platform to do business and jump on a path towards recovery and growth. There’s a lot of optimism that we can carry forward to the next edition of the show.”

Sales of machinery and equipment were the biggest contributors to the total, with Canon closing over $2.5 million in sales and Kodak reporting in excess of $1 million.

Other exhibitors that confirmed having made substantial sales during the event included Vinsak and Heidelberg. Ricoh International reported selling 46 units of its ProTM series of printers which it showcased during the event, with expectations of more sales deals being signed immediately after the show. Contracts for print and packaging jobs made up the rest of the deals sealed at the show.

Luis Penades, Channel Program Director, Kodak commented: “We are very happy about the outcome of our participation in the show. We’ve met a lot of potential customers and received over 200 leads that exceeded our expectations. During the show, we closed contracts in excess of $1 million, with many more deals expected to be signed after the show through our channel partners.”

Impressed with the international profile of the event, Ranesh Bajaj, Director of Vinsak said, “We had excellent footfall from across the Middle east and Africa, the visitors were quite focused and from the domain and hence the enquiries were very relevant. While it was an excellent platform to meet our existing customers in person after 2-3 years, we also had more than 300 new leads of companies that we met first time at the show. We have sold multiple units of our new VINSAK High Build machines to customers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Africa. Additionally, we also closed two orders for Lombardi presses.”

Meanwhile, Simon Howells, GM of Xerox Emirates says the team had a great experience at the event and received great feedback on their stand. “We have been overwhelmed with enquires for our Iridesse Production Press in particular, the new colours, and indeed unique colours, have really captured customers’ attention and are delighted to show them how Xerox can grow their business in 2022, and beyond.”

Echoing the same sentiment, Roger Nicodeme, General Manager, Heidelberg Gulf was pleased with their participation at this year’s edition of the show, saying “Gulf Print and Pack 2022 is a success. We have met customers, serious buyers, from the whole Middle East, and we managed to sell more than 10 machines during the show.”

