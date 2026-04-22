Automechanika Riyadh returns from 11–13 January 2027 at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, with over 19,000 visitors and more than 500 exhibitors expected

Saudi Arabia’s automotive aftermarket set to reach $9.6bn by 2032, driven by Vision 2030 and sustained sector growth

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Automechanika Riyadh, will return from 11–13 January 2027 at a new home, the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center (RFECC), in a strategic move that positions the event as the Kingdom’s first major automotive aftermarket gathering of the year, unlocking early-year dealmaking, stronger international participation, and fresh momentum for a sector entering its next phase of growth under Vision 2030.

Organised by Messe Frankfurt Saudi Arabia, the 2027 edition at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center will provide expanded capacity for more than 19,000 visitors and over 500 exhibitors, alongside enhanced networking and show features.

In addition to the new venue, the move to January places Automechanika Riyadh at the forefront of the business cycle, creating greater commercial opportunities for exhibitors, buyers, distributors and industry stakeholders.

Saudi Arabia’s aftermarket growth to fuel Automechanika Riyadh

Saudi Arabia continues to represent one of the region’s most dynamic automotive markets, underpinned by sustained vehicle parc growth, significant mobility investment, infrastructure expansion and the long-term ambitions of Vision 2030. According to GMI Research, the Kingdom’s automotive aftermarket is forecast to reach $9.6 billion by 2032, growing at a 5.2% compound annual growth rate.

The 2027 edition will bring together international and regional exhibitors, country pavilions and buyers, to support sourcing, partnerships and industry growth across the automotive aftermarket ecosystem.

Commenting on the announcement, Martyn Cox, Show Director, Automechanika Riyadh, said: “Automechanika Riyadh 2027 represents an important evolution for the brand. The move to January and our new home at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre strengthens the show’s position as a key enabler of industry transformation in the Kingdom. As Saudi Arabia continues to advance its automotive ambitions, the event will play a central role in supporting the development of a more integrated, innovative and globally competitive aftermarket sector.”

The event will also feature the return of Automechanika Academy, covering EV readiness, digitalisation, localisation, smart workshops, and evolving aftermarket and supply chain trends, alongside live demonstrations and product showcases.

Chris Lee, Portfolio Director, Mobility & Logistics Division, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “The strength of the Saudi automotive aftermarket continues to attract significant international interest, and Automechanika Riyadh provides a proven platform to unveil that opportunity. The 2027 edition will deliver an even more comprehensive and high-quality experience, bringing together the right audiences, the right solutions and the right conversations to drive business forward.”

With its enhanced positioning, expanded offering and strong alignment with Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation, Automechanika Riyadh 2027 is set to reinforce its status as a key enabler of growth, innovation and cross-border partnerships across the Kingdom’s automotive aftermarket industry.

To learn more about Automechanika Riyadh, access our website here.

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About Automechanika Riyadh

Automechanika Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's leading regional trade show for the automotive aftermarket industry, returns in 2027. The 8th edition of the event convenes international brands with of the world's largest networks of distributors, buyers, and industry professionals to drive networking, knowledge exchange, and meaningful collaboration, supporting the continued growth of the Saudi Arabia's automotive aftermarket.

For more information, please visit our website.

About Messe Frankfurt Saudi Arabia:

Messe Frankfurt Saudi Arabia’s portfolio of exhibitions includes ACHEMA Middle East, AERO Middle East, Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Riyadh, and Intersec Saudi Arabia. In 2025, Messe Frankfurt Saudi Arabia’s events have brought together 1,300+ exhibitors and 60,000 visitors from over 70 countries, reinforcing the company’s role as a leading organiser of international trade exhibitions in the Kingdom.

For more information, please visit our website.

About Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,700* people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 29 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2025 were more than € 766* million. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt’s key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services.

Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability

With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com

*Preliminary figures 2025

Tayce Marchesi

tayce.marchesi@uae.messefrankfurt.com

www.messefrankfurt.ksa.com

www.automechanika-riyadh.com

Sinan Hameed

sinan.hameed@uae.messefrankfurt.com

www.messefrankfurt.ksa.com

www.automechanika-riyadh.com