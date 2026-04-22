The Sultanate of Oman continues its participation in the 32nd Seafood Expo Global in Barcelona, Spain, joining more than 80 countries and 62 national and regional pavilions. The participation aims to strengthen the Sultanate’s presence in international markets, promote high-quality products, unlock export opportunities, and attract quality investments in fisheries sector, in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

Representatives from the Sultanate’s pavilion highlighted the exhibition’s role in showcasing the Sultanate’s capabilities in the fisheries sector. Dr. Saud Al Bathari, General Manager of Gulf Ship Company, stated: “We are seeking to strengthen our global footprint by opening new marketing channels, exploring latest technologies in the sector, and engaging with current clients to develop existing partnerships. Since 1999, we have built a reputation for exporting fresh and frozen products to Asian, European, and Middle Eastern markets.”

Hamad Al Wahaibi, General Manager of Amaq Al Bahar Al Wataniah Trading, said, “We participate regularly in global platforms to introduce the quality of Omani products and build partnerships with global distributors. With three active factories in Jaalan Bani Bu Ali, Mahout, and Duqm – and a fourth facility nearing completion in Duqm – the company is officially certified to provide high-quality seafood products that reflect Oman’s rich seas while adhering to strict environmental and food safety standards”.

On his part, Anas Al Senousi, Sales and Marketing Manager at The Source of International Quality Company, affirmed that the company aims at exploring new export opportunities and building strategic partnerships. “Our company offers an integrated supply chain model, from our own fishing fleet to modern facilities certified to European standards. Our vertical integration allows for full traceability and consistent quality across a wide range of products, including mackerel, tuna, kingfish, shellfish, among other products, prepared specifically for global market requirements,” he elaborated.

Eng. Suleiman Al Ghannami, CEO at Oceans Fisheries, remarked that the Sultanate’s presence at the exhibition confirms its role as a key player in the global fisheries industry. “Our participation in the Seafood Expo Global aims to highlight our operational and investment capabilities. We aim to consolidate the company’s position as a leading Omani entity in the marine wealth sector and sign value-added agreements that enhance Oman’s image as an attractive investment environment within the Blue Economy,” Al Ghannami said.

Ibrahim Ashraf, Sales Manager at Sea Pride, highlighted the company’s 30-year legacy as one of the leading Omani seafood processing and exporting companies. He noted that their expertise spans the entire value chain, from shipbuilding to value-added products and fish oil production. Ashraf emphasised that participating in the Seafood Expo Global is a vital opportunity to showcase the quality of Omani seafood products, build strategic global partnerships, and hence drive the growth of the Sultanate’s fisheries sector on an international scale.

Mahdi Hassan Hassani, Chairman of Dhofar Fisheries and Food Industries Company, described the participation as a strategic step for expanding the presence of Omani products in international markets. “We focus on strategic partnerships and supporting value-added food manufacturing initiatives. Our recent facility expansions enhance our ability to meet growing global demand while maintaining the highest standards of food safety and quality,” Hassani added.

Ayman Al Balushi, CEO of Blue Wave Fisheries, noted that the company manages the full value chain stages from fishing to processing, emphasising their adherence to international standards through best practices in fishing, processing, and cold storage. Al Balushi noted that the participation in this expo aims to expand their global reach, promote the diversity of Omani products, and establish partnerships with international investors and distributors while adopting the latest industry technologies to advance operational efficiency.

Egill Arnason, CEO of Rawnaq Al Salam International, highlighted the company’s advanced fleet and operations that ensure a year-round supply of high-quality frozen seafood. He stated that the company aims to deliver premium quality to global markets, showcasing a diverse range of products including mackerel, sardinella, skipjack tuna, yellowfin tuna, and bigeye tuna. Arnason noted that the participation at Seafood Expo Global serves to build brand awareness among international buyers, demonstrate Oman’s production capabilities in pelagic fish and tuna, and establish new distribution channels in key global markets.