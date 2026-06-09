Sharjah: The 57th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, the region’s largest and most prominent event for luxury jewellery and timepieces, will open tomorrow, Wednesday, at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition will run from 10 to 14 June 2026, bringing together 400 local and international exhibitors from 19 countries.

This year’s edition is attracting notable global participation and first-time exhibitors, in addition to a distinguished line-up of leading gold and jewellery manufacturers, acclaimed designers, luxury watchmakers, and globally recognised brands specialising in diamonds, gemstones, and high-end jewellery collections.

The exhibition is expected to attract thousands of domestic and international visitors, building on its established reputation as one of the region’s most influential gold and jewellery trade events. The previous edition drew more than 91,000 visitors, underscoring the exhibition’s expanding market reach and the strong confidence it commands among exhibitors, industry stakeholders, investors, and luxury consumers.

Participating countries include the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Lebanon, and Yemen, alongside China, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Pakistan, Russia, Singapore, Thailand, Türkiye, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The exhibition will also feature five integrated international pavilions representing Hong Kong, India, Italy, Singapore, and Thailand, offering direct access to the latest international design trends, premium collections, and exclusive products from some of the world’s leading jewellery and watch markets.

Spanning a total exhibition area of 30,000 square metres, the 57th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show presents a comprehensive showcase of high-value products, including luxury diamond jewellery, premium gold, platinum, and silver collections, as well as coloured gemstones, pearls, and luxury watches. Dedicated sections for laboratory-grown diamonds, precious metals and advanced jewellery manufacturing and packaging technologies will also be featured.

Exhibitors are expected to unveil limited-edition collections and exceptional artistic creations inspired by diverse cultural influences and incorporating gold, emeralds, rubies, and opals, further enhancing the exhibition’s appeal as a premier platform for innovation, craftsmanship, and luxury in the international jewellery market.

A key highlight of the exhibition will be the Emirates Jewellers Platform, a strategic initiative dedicated to supporting and promoting Emirati talent within the gold and jewellery sector.

The platform will present a curated selection of designs and creations by Emirati designers, highlighting their exceptional craftsmanship and ability to blend authentic Emirati heritage with the latest global trends in jewellery design.

In addition to enhancing the visibility of local talent, the platform provides participants with a valuable opportunity to present their innovations and new collections to thousands of visitors, industry specialists, and buyers, alongside some of the world’s leading jewellery brands participating in the exhibition.

The exhibition will open daily from 1:00 pm to 10:00 pm, with Friday opening hours scheduled from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm, ensuring broad accessibility for consumers, collectors, and industry professionals.

Beyond its extensive showcase of global jewellery and watch collections, the 57th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show aims to enhance visitor engagement through exclusive promotional activities and prize draws. Attendees will have the opportunity to enter raffles for significant gold and diamond prizes, adding further value to an exhibition experience that combines luxury retail, industry innovation, and customer engagement.

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com