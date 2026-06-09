Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – As part of the national “Renewal of Loyalty and Allegiance” initiative, Pico, Miracle and Awal Press came together for a special gathering to reaffirm their loyalty to the Kingdom of Bahrain and its wise leadership.

The event reflected a shared sense of national pride, unity and belonging, providing an opportunity for participants to express their commitment to Bahrain’s continued progress, prosperity and stability. During the gathering, attendees signed a commemorative book and pledge board dedicated to the initiative, symbolizing their unwavering support for the Kingdom and its leadership.

The initiative highlighted the values of patriotism and responsibility that unite the people of Bahrain and reinforce the nation’s ongoing development journey. The event concluded with a collective pledge reaffirming loyalty and allegiance, reflecting the deep pride and appreciation shared by all participants.

Together, we stand proud of our nation, its achievements and its promising future.