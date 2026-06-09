Manama — Arabian Gulf University: The Arabian Gulf University organized an event to sign a pledge of loyalty and support for His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, with the participation of His Excellency the University President, Dr. Saad bin Saud Al-Fahaid, along with vice presidents, deans, heads of academic and administrative departments, as well as the university community of various nationalities.

The signing reflects the Arabian Gulf University’s pride in the support and patronage the Kingdom of Bahrain has provided to the university since its inception in 1980. It also comes within the framework of renewing the pledge of loyalty to the leadership and belonging to the blessed land of Bahrain and reaffirming the University’s commitment to its role in supporting the march of construction and development and strengthening the spirit of belonging to the Kingdom of Bahrain, its leadership, and its people.

His Excellency Dr. Saad bin Saud Al-Fahaid emphasized that the university is proud to be part of the march of developmental achievements witnessed by the Kingdom of Bahrain under the leadership of His Majesty the King, and with the support of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, noting that the university community’s participation in this event demonstrates its commitment to upholding the values of institutional citizenship and social responsibility, and to continuing its role as an active academic partner in supporting sustainable development and technological transformation in the Kingdom.

He added: “It is an honor for us, in this sincere atmosphere, to renew our pledge of loyalty to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and to the leadership, and we reaffirm our commitment to continue contributing to supporting Bahrain’s progress by preparing competent and qualified cadres and leaders.”

For their part, members of the university community—including faculty, administrators, and students—expressed their loyalty to His Majesty the King, voicing their pride in the security, stability, and prosperity the Kingdom enjoys under his prosperous reign. They prayed to Allah the Almighty to protect His Majesty, to grant His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, success in continuing the march of construction and development, and to maintain the blessings of security and prosperity for Bahrain and its people.