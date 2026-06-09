Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is set to host the inaugural EMEA Council on Hotel, Restaurant and Institutional Education Conference (CHRIE) in Dubai. Held in partnership with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Foundation, the event will take place at the Library from 9 to 12 November 2026. The event will bring together leading minds from the tourism, hospitality, and education sectors across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

EMEA CHRIE, organised by the regional federation of the International Council on Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Education (CHRIE), a global association dedicated to advancing hospitality and tourism education and research, marks the evolution of EuroCHRIE into a broader regional body. The conference will bring together global educators and industry leaders, to strengthen collaboration, advance best practices, and shape the talent pipeline that will define the sector’s future.

Themed “Beyond the Map: Defining the Future of Tourism”, the conference will explore how innovation, talent development and cross-sector collaboration can create more connected and meaningful travel experiences. By convening stakeholders and academics, EMEA CHRIE will strengthen alignment across sectors and provide a platform for knowledge-sharing and discussion around evolving industry needs. The event will also welcome local schools, colleges and universities, with curated engagement opportunities including a Student Media Competition designed to inspire the next generation of tourism and hospitality professionals and foster stronger connections across the wider education ecosystem.

Hosted in a city that continues to move forward with confidence and momentum, EMEA CHRIE 2026 reflects Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for education, innovation, and international collaboration. Dubai’s world class infrastructure, open business environment, and commitment to excellence make it the natural home for a conference of this calibre. The partnership between DCT and EMEA CHRIE directly supports the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which seeks to further consolidate Dubai’s standing as a leading global city for business and leisure, reinforcing the role of education, knowledge exchange and sectoral collaboration as drivers of long-term economic growth.

Essa Bin Hadher, General Manager of Dubai College of Tourism, said: “Dubai College of Tourism is honoured to host the inaugural EMEA CHRIE Conference in Dubai, bringing together a global community of academics and industry leaders at a pivotal moment for our city and sector. This conference reflects our shared commitment to advancing knowledge, nurturing talent, and strengthening collaboration between academia and industry. Importantly, it also highlights Dubai’s ability to promote global dialogue and deliver impactful events with confidence and continuity. As a city defined by visionary leadership, resilience, and openness, Dubai provides the perfect environment to shape the future of tourism and hospitality, and we are excited to welcome the international academic and industry community in November.”

Yasemin Oruc, President of EMEA CHRIE, said: “EMEA CHRIE 2026 in Dubai represents more than a conference - it is a gathering of minds, cultures, and futures. In a world that is continuously evolving, we believe in the power of hospitality and tourism to connect, to inspire, and to shape meaningful progress. Together with the Dubai College of Tourism, we are creating a platform where ideas meet action, fostering dialogue, celebrating knowledge, and building bridges across our global community - all while shaping the next chapter of our industry with purpose, care, and a truly global perspective.”

The event is expected to attract tourism and hospitality educators, researchers, and industry leaders from across the region and beyond, further bolstering DCT’s contribution to sustainable growth, global competitiveness, and the long-term development of the sector.

For more information please visit: https://emeachrie2026.org/

About the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033 and further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to visit, live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. DET’s portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

For further information, please contact:

mediarelations@dubaidet.ae