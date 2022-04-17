After a two-and-a-half-year absence Dubai Duty Free Executive Vice Chairman & CEO Colm McLoughlin, Salah Tahlak Executive Vice President – Corporate Services and Sinead El Sibai Senior Vice President - Marketing were welcomed back with a round of applause at a Dubai Duty Free-hosted lunch preceding Newbury’s first meeting of the 2022 season.

Colm McLoughlin gave “100,000 thanks” (in Gaelic) for the attendees and for the loyal customers who have enabled a 94 per cent increase in business for Dubai Duty Free over the past twelve months.

On the track, the action was dominated by the famous blue silks of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin which began when Canadian Group 1 winner, Wild Beauty under William Buick took the Group 3 Dubai Duty Free Stakes, Newbury’s 1,000 Guineas trial, initiating a treble for Godolphin and Charlie Appleby.

Further UAE success followed in the 2,000 Guineas trial, the Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes won by Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum’s colt, Perfect Power, suggesting both could feature in their respective classics in a fortnight’s time at Newmarket.

William Buick was soon back in the winner’s circle after Modern News provided another Godolphin success for Sheikh Mohammed in the Highclere Thoroughbred Racing 30th Anniversary Spring Cup Handicap. Near the top of the weights Modern News and Buick controlled the race and though the winning margin was only a neck, the result was never in doubt.

And a day of dominance for Godolphin was underlined by the one-two of Natural World and Ottoman Fleet in maiden race for three-year-olds. Ottoman Fleet with William Buick was favourite but James Doyle and Natural World, a son of Frankel, battled hardest.

Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO of Dubai Duty Free said, “We congratulate the connections of all the winners on the opening day of the Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials Weekend and thank the Newbury Racecourse team for welcoming us back so warmly.

“The Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials Weekend provides us with an excellent opportunity to connect with our UK-based colleagues and renew many valuable acquaintances.”

