Doha, Qatar – Msheireb Properties marked Global Wellness Day this Saturday, June 10, by sharing more details about the 17th annual Global Wellness Summit (GWS) that will be hosted in Msheireb Downtown Doha from November 6-9 this year. In the spirit of Global Wellness Day, which encourages people to live healthier lives through a focus on wellness and preventive health, Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som shared tips for family wellness based on its philosophy for meaningful family connection. As a GWS partner and Msheireb Properties destination, Zulal Wellness Resort will play a key role in welcoming delegates and showcasing Qatar’s strategic investments in health and wellness.

Wellness is for everyone. Being mindful of family wellness is one of the surest ways of attaining long-term health and preventing escalation of chronic diseases. Being mindful of one’s health is a daily task and is best accomplished as a family unit. Individual wellness is intricately linked to a fulfilling family life and the ability to build meaningful relationships. One way to enhance this is by participating in special family traditions and practices, from nightly family dinners to tech-free weekends that encourage connection and conversation. Create a personalized family wellness challenge. Have you been trying to eat healthier, get more exercise or find a better career fit? Get the entire family involved! Create a 21-day calendar that gives each person in your household a daily task they are required to initial as they complete it every day – baby step build towards tremendous rewards.

Zulal Wellness resort, one of Msheireb Properties biggest developments is Qatar’s largest wellness destination and the Middle East’s first wellbeing resort, positioning itself as a major tourism transformation driver in Qatar. The resort located in Khasooma offers guests unique services and treatments based on Islamic healing principles with the use of indigenous ingredients to the region.

“We as Msheireb Properties are incredibly proud to be host sponsors of the Global Wellness Summit 2023. Our mission is to redefine urban living and enhance the overall quality of life. By bringing together the world's top wellness leaders, this summit aligns perfectly with our vision to create sustainable and socially interactive city districts. We look forward to collaborating, innovating, and shaping the future of wellness together,” said Ali Al Kuwari, Chief Executive Officer of Msheireb Properties.

As urban living becomes the norm around the world, so do new challenges for maintaining health and wellness in fast-paced environments. Msheireb Downtown Doha’s intentional focus on creating a modern city allows its residents and visitors time and space to be well through smart digital integration and architectural design inspired by ancient traditions. For example, Msheireb Downtown Doha was designed to have everything close and convenient enough to walk to, catering to every need of an urban dweller while enabling regular physical activity in a tranquil green space. With a mission to revolutionize the way people perceive urban lifestyles and enhance overall quality of life, Msheireb Downtown Doha is one of the best examples of an innovative project that promotes social interaction, cultural respect, and environmental care in existence today.

Join us this November in Msheireb Downtown Doha for the Global Wellness Summit, where the future of wellness will be shaped. This highly anticipated event will bring together the world's top wellness leaders for four days of collaboration, innovation, and transformative discussions.

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties is a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation for Education, Sciences and Community Development and Qatar's leading sustainable property developer, supporting the goals of Qatar’s 2030 Vision and Qatar Foundation’s objectives.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

Its signature project, Msheireb Downtown Doha, is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts, which employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar's environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

It is an integrated city that embraces modern, fully furnished residential units, a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery by AccorHotels, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb- the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region.

About the Global Wellness Summit

The Global Wellness Summit serves as the beating heart of the multi-trillion-dollar global wellness economy. This vital conference attracts renowned wellness leaders from across the globe, facilitating powerful relationships, strategic investments, and the exchange of game-changing business ideas. As the foremost global gathering on the business of wellness, the summit drives collaboration, inspires innovation, and identifies emerging trends.