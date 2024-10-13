Event billed as a catalyst for redefining the world’s digital economy and AI ecosystem under this year’s ‘Global Collaboration to Forge a Future AI Economy’ theme

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – GITEX GLOBAL, the world’s largest tech and startup event, takes centre stage in the UAE next week with this year’s 44th edition destined to redefine the world’s digital economy and AI ecosystem.

Held at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 14-18 October, the incomparable international showpiece will be more influential than ever this time around – presenting an expanded events programme that transforms the UAE into an AI universe epicentre.

Under the theme “Global Collaboration to Forge a Future AI Economy”, GITEX GLOBAL 2024 welcomes the world’s largest technology enterprises alongside governments, investors, experts, startups, academia, and researchers.

Expand North Star, the world’s largest startup and investment show, runs concurrently at Dubai Harbour from 13-16 October – hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy and organised by DWTC.

With over 6,500 exhibiting companies, 1,800 startups, and 1,200 investors from more than 180 countries participating across 38 halls of innovation and business opportunities, these blockbuster events will see the UAE “strategically propel the next generation of AI-driven technologies”.

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of DWTC, the organiser of GITEX GLOBAL and Expand North Star, said: “At GITEX GLOBAL in Dubai, we shall close the year with significant manoeuvres from our tech community by doubling down on global collaborations and intensive engagements amongst all involved. Through these efforts, we shall forge competitive advantages in the race towards regional and international digital supremacy.

“With international participation in GITEX GLOBAL 2024 rocketing by almost 40 per cent, it’s a barometer of the unstoppable ambitions of many young rising digital nations who are now confidently forging their ways into the future global AI economy through GITEX. As the world's most global tech event brand with events in Germany, Singapore, Morocco, and Nigeria alongside Expand North Star, we are committed to strategically propelling the next generation of AI-driven technologies via startups, scale-ups and unicorns.”

A global agenda for tomorrow’s AI economy

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global AI market is projected to reach $621 billion in 2024 and soar to $2.7 trillion by 2032. Given its influence and impact now and in the future, the technology takes centre stage at GITEX GLOBAL 2024 with over 3,500 enterprises presenting the latest breakthrough innovations in AI, IoT, data, and the cloud.

Amongst them is TECOM Group PJSC, which celebrates its 25th successive year at GITEX GLOBAL next week. Ahead of the event, Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group PJSC and Managing Director of Dubai Internet City, said: “Dubai’s pro-innovation frameworks are the bedrock of tech advancements that serve a greater purpose. GITEX GLOBAL is a springboard to unlock this potential, and as the region’s leading tech hub, Dubai Internet City has been a proud partner for decades in its mission towards a brighter future. Our community is pleased to connect innovators from more than 3,500 companies across fields like artificial intelligence (AI), Web3, digital transformation, and beyond to realise this vision.”

Abu Dhabi’s most influential companies and organisations, including the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) and G42 Group with its leading enterprises Presight and Khazna, will reinforce the Emirate’s position as an emerging global AI nexus. Other tech giants participating are Adobe, Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Builder Ai, Dell, Google, Honeywell, Huawei, IBM, Lenovo, Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle, Salesforce, SAS, solutions by STC, and Tech Destination Pakistan.

Presenting the year’s largest AI event, GITEX GLOBAL will deliver 120-plus hours of AI and deep tech-focused content across various topics, facilitating discussions on the implications of AI in Future Health, Digital Finance, and EdTech. Following the wildfire pace of AI adoption and the unprecedented growth in data storage demand, the event is also launching the region’s largest Data Centre Symposium in 2024, featuring the industry leaders Datalec, Kerno, Khazna, Legrand, NTT Data, Schneider Electric, Vertiv, among many others.

The programme will build anticipation ahead of the all-new AI Everything Global 2025. This event – taking place in Abu Dhabi (4 February) and Dubai (5-6 February) will gather some of the world’s most visionary AI tech companies to construct an innovative, fair, and responsible AI industry of the future.

Fast-tracking the next generation of startups

The world’s largest startup and investment event, Expand North Star will foster the next frontier of tech and innovation. In another record-breaking edition, the event will connect the most innovative global founders with new markets, enterprise customers, and an influential pool of investors and venture capitalists with over $1.2 trillion in Assets Under Management (AUM). These include SOSV, Bessemer Ventures, Lightrock, Sinovation Ventures, and the European Innovation Fund.

Additionally, Expand North Star will seek to redefine the future of money, blockchain, and creativity through leading co-located events GITEX Impact, Fintech Surge, Future Blockchain Summit, and Marketing Mania. Accelerating the next generation of scaleups, the world's largest start-up pitch competition, Supernova Challenge 2.0, also graces GITEX GLOBAL with the winners claiming a share of the $200,000 prize pool.

Historic international involvement

GITEX GLOBAL 2024 will welcome the highest international attendance in its history, welcoming over 400 government and digital development agencies from around the world. Alongside GITEX GLOBAL regulars, the new nations debuting this year will showcase their latest groundbreaking tech innovations.

Next week marks the largest European participation at GITEX GLOBAL with over 35 European countries exhibiting alongside 1,000-plus SMEs and 450-plus startups from debuting countries, including Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Portugal, Serbia, and Slovenia.

Many rising digital nations from Latin America are also behind the record-breaking international involvement, as are those from Central and Southeast Asia. Joining long-time GITEX GLOBAL participants such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are several debutants – Singapore, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan amongst them.

While promoting international business development, entrepreneurship, and investment engagements to benefit enterprises, organisations, and SMEs alike, GITEX GLOBAL welcomes the European Innovation Council for the first time, Europe’s biggest deep-tech investor.

It will also see significant collaborations with global organisations from all continents, such as the European Innovation Council, Tech Destination Pakistan, IE University, University College London (UCL), Johns Hopkins University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and key corporate ventures from leading tech enterprises such as Sony, Honda, Standard Chartered, QIC, and many more.

An action-packed agenda

Throughout its six-day duration, GITEX GLOBAL will become a microcosm of the world, launching industry-defining programmes such as GITEX Editions, an exclusive platform for late-stage advanced tech companies and a premier hub for unicorns, soonicorns and rhinos. In 2024, the event will connect 59 top global unicorns, such as Axelera, DeepL, Insilico Medicine, and Synthesis AI.

The World Future Economy Digital Leaders Summit is another must-attend show with global innovators and influential leaders set to address critical priorities shaping the future of technology. Additionally, GITEX Cyber Valley is this year’s most anticipated cybersecurity showcase – hosted by the UAE Cyber Security Council. With specialists forecasting that damage costs could reach $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, the show will present a power-packed conference agenda as the world’s most influential CISOs, CIOs, and GRC leaders to discuss the risks of global cybercrime.

Leo Chen, Corporate Senior Vice President & President of Enterprise Sales at Huawei, which will be present with a flagship stand at the event, commented on the possibilities unlocked at the event for the industry: “GITEX GLOBAL offers a unique platform for us to engage in meaningful dialogues with industry peers about the trends and perspectives on industrial intelligence. We look forward to sharing our insights and learning from others to explore the endless possibilities of industrial digital and intelligent transformation.”

For more information on GITEX GLOBAL 2024 and to secure your passes, please visit www.gitex.com.

