IFC has invested $100 million in DenizBank’s $270 million green bond.

The five-year bond will help the Turkish bank fund eco-friendly projects like renewable energy, energy efficiency, waste management, and carbon reduction.

It aims to boost climate resilience and efficiency for businesses, while helping DenizBank reduce its dependence on carbon-heavy sectors.

As of September 2025, Türkiye is IFC’s third-largest country exposure, with a committed portfolio of about $5.8 billion.

In June 2025, IFC provided a $75 million loan to DenizLeasing, the financial leasing arm of DenizBank. The investment was aimed at supporting sustainable development and green transformation in the country.

