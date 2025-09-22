Sharjah, UAE - The European Union Delegation to the United Arab Emirates, in collaboration with the University of Sharjah (UoS), hosted a Career Talk on “Women in the Humanitarian Field” on 17th September.

The event brought together students, experts, and senior officials to highlight the indispensable role of women in humanitarian action worldwide, showcasing EU and UAE leadership in advancing global humanitarian efforts and the importance of investing in the next generation of female leaders. The event was attended by Prof. Yousef Haik, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Acting Dean of the College of Public Policy.

Event speakers included:

Ms Bérangère Böelle , United Nations Resident Coordinator in the UAE

, United Nations Resident Coordinator in the UAE Ms Mariam Al Serkal , Head of Partnerships at the Big Heart Foundation

, Head of Partnerships at the Big Heart Foundation Ms Valentina Bernasconi, Director of the International Committee of The Red Cross

Moderating the discussion was Ms Aisha Al Maazmi from Pulse 95 Radio.

Ambassador of the European Union to the UAE, Her Excellency Lucie Berger, opened the Career Talk highlighting the importance of empowering women in humanitarian leadership and the strong collaboration between the EU and the UAE:

“At times like these, when the world is in dire need for assistance, it is humanitarian workers who come to the rescue. Over 40% of half a million workers worldwide are women, and it is in particular those working on the ground in the humanitarian field, who ensure that vulnerable women are neither overlooked, nor underserved.

That is why we need more women leaders in the humanitarian sector, and I cannot emphasize that enough.”

Ambassador Berger also underlined the EU’s global leadership in humanitarian action:

“The EU maintains its position as a leading humanitarian donor worldwide. Only this year, the EU is going to allocate €1,9 billion for this purpose. For the past 30 years, our support reached those in need in over 110 countries all over the globe.”

His Excellency Professor Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, welcomed the collaboration with the EU and emphasised the importance of preparing young people - especially women - for leadership in humanitarian action:

We need to consistently recognize and celebrate women’s pioneering efforts in humanitarian work and their invaluable contributions to building societies and promoting the values of solidarity and cooperation among nations.

At the University of Sharjah, we are deeply committed to preparing our students to become leaders in this critical field. This commitment is woven throughout our academic programs, where social work is a fundamental component of many education and sociology courses. Moreover, we have integrated these principles into our medical and health sciences curricula to ensure that compassionate leadership in humanitarian action is at the heart of our educational mission.”

The dialogue took place shortly after the global observance of World Humanitarian Day on 19 August, which honours humanitarian workers and those who lost their lives in service, including Sergio Vieira de Mello and 21 colleagues in Baghdad in 2003.

Discussions underscored how humanitarian crises are never gender-neutral, with women and girls often facing disproportionately high risks of violence, exploitation, and health challenges. Speakers called for greater representation of women in humanitarian leadership, designing responses that are gender-responsive, innovative, and impactful.

This event is part of the EU Delegation's Career Talks series, which organises inspiring and informative sessions aimed at empowering young women in the UAE who are eager to leave their mark in traditionally male-dominated fields.

About the Delegation of the European Union to the UAE

The Delegation of the European Union to the UAE represents the EU and its Member States, fostering political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian partnerships.

About the University of Sharjah

The University of Sharjah is a leading academic institution in the UAE, recognised for its commitment to academic excellence, innovation, research, and community engagement. It offers over 147 diverse academic programs across 15 colleges at both undergraduate and graduate levels. The University serves as a beacon of knowledge, inspiring future generations to achieve greatness.

About the EU Career Talks Series in the UAE

The EU Career Talks series is an initiative of the EU Delegation to the UAE in collaboration with various Universities in the UAE, aimed to empower UAE female students by encouraging them to explore career opportunities in fields traditionally dominated by men. This series aims to foster a broader societal perspective on gender roles in the workplace, emphasising the significant contributions of women professionals.

Through insightful discussions with successful professionals from both the UAE and the EU, the series provides valuable guidance on overcoming challenges in male-dominated careers. It also strengthens EU-UAE collaboration on gender equality by facilitating the exchange of knowledge and experiences related to women’s professional advancement. In addition, the series supports young women in developing leadership skills and confidence through networking opportunities and professional interactions.