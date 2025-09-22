Sharjah: The seventh edition of University Major Discipline Exhibition, organised by Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL), kicked off on Monday at the Sharjah Book Authority headquarters. The exhibition brings together more than 20 public and private universities from across the UAE, offering direct access to academic programmes, scholarship options, and insights into emerging job markets.

Running through September 25 under the theme “A World in Two: Take Your Major to a New Dimension”, the four-day event targets high school and postgraduate students, scholarship applicants, and parents. It features more than 24 interactive sessions on leadership, academic skills, and applied innovation, including a virtual reality zone for medical education developed in collaboration with Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Day one highlights: tools for decision-making and skill-building

The opening day featured sessions designed to support students in making informed academic and career choices. Hamad Abdullah Al Kaabi, Head of Defence Communication at Zayed Military University, led a workshop on critical thinking and research writing, which also included an overview of scholarship types and requirements.

Dr. Ata Hassan Abdulrahim, Director of Continuing Education at Al Qasimia University, gave a talk outlining how to choose a major, focusing on interest, aptitude, academic difficulty, future opportunities, and the value of expert advice.

For his part, Abdullah Mabrouk Al Saadi from Ruwad presented a session on setting SMART goals, encouraging students to transform personal interests into entrepreneurial projects. He also shared Ruwad’s strategy for supporting youth-led ventures.

Youssef Al Darmaki, a certified trainer from Sanid, led a leadership workshop titled “Make an Impact That Lasts”, which covered teamwork, communication, and creative problem-solving. Students participated in hands-on activities to build their capacity for leadership and innovation.

Focus on future-ready skills

On September 23, 24 and 25, the agenda includes workshops such as “SMART Goals for Success”, “Plan, Act, Achieve”, and “Think, Grow, Achieve”, all aimed at helping students set goals and prepare for future careers. Sessions will also address future job roles, the impact of AI on academic disciplines, and tools for success in university.

Another series of workshops will focus on personal development and life skills, with sessions including “Leaders of Tomorrow”, “My Inspirational Role Model”, and “Steps of a Role Model”, along with health-related topics like “Health is My Secret to Excellence” and “Balance is the Key to Success”.

Students will also engage in workshops designed to boost study efficiency and emotional resilience, including “Study Without Distraction”, “Focus and Productivity”, “Effective Study Skills”, “Personal Excellence”, and “Career Success”, highlighting the role of emotional intelligence in managing stress and building strong academic and professional relationships.