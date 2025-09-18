PHOTO
The final orderbook was in excess of $1 billion, excluding JLM interest. Watch the Zawya video here:
Emirates Islamic Bank (EIB) has priced its $500 million, long 5-year benchmark Reg S senior unsecured sustainability-linked sukuk on par, with a 4.54% profit rate payable semi-annually in arrear
PHOTO
The final orderbook was in excess of $1 billion, excluding JLM interest. Watch the Zawya video here:
Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.